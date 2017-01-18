The Frostburg Museum and Frostburg State University’s Center for Literary Arts are proud to announce “A Year in the Life of Frostburg: The Community Journal Project.” This interactive, yearlong activity will chronicle moments in the daily lives of Frostburg residents as told through their own words.

Frostburg businesses and organizations will receive 50 journals in late January to distribute to local residents. The journals will circulate around Frostburg throughout 2017. Participants are invited to document their daily lives during their possession of a journal before passing it along.

Whether by writing, painting, drawing or other forms of expression (even as simple as jotting down a grocery or to-do list), all are welcome and encouraged to share. Participation instructions will be found on the inside covers of the community journals.

After a full year, collected journals will be scanned, with their pages published to a blog on days corresponding with the previous year’s entries. The original journals will be housed at the Frostburg Museum for viewing by the public, preserving for future generations a slice of Frostburg life in the year 2017.

For more information about this project, call the Center for Literary Arts at (301) 687-4340.

FSU is committed to making all of its programs, services and activities accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations through the ADA Compliance Office, call 301-687-4102 or use a Voice Relay Operator at 1-800-735-2258.