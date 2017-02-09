The April Verch Band will bring its world-class talent and dynamism to Mountain City Traditional Arts, 25 E. Main St. in Frostburg, on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. The performance is open to the public, with a suggested donation of $15. This passionate and energetic old-time trio has performed across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and China. Their mastery of their instruments and stage presence has won over audiences worldwide. April Verch has been deeply immersed in traditional music since she was a young child in Ottawa Valley, Canada. She has been touring full time since 2000, bringing her passion for her music to small rural communities as well as expansive concert halls. Verch has also held classes and lectures, performed at numerous festivals and was even one of six fiddlers representing the Canadian fiddle tradition at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games. In February, she will release "The April Verch Anthology" (Slab Town Records), an 18-track collection celebrating her life's work. Hand-picked by Verch, the songs on this compilation offer an enchanting mix of regional Canadian, American old-time, bluegrass, country and Americana tracks. Cody Walters, a native of rural Kansas, has been playing upright bass since 1999. He has played bass in a variety of musical styles, including country, jazz, Latin, folk, old-time and more with a number of bands. Walters has been with the band since 2007, playing his uprightÂ­ electric bass and banjo. Alex Rubin has been a member of the band since March of 2016; he plays guitar and mandolin. Though he began exploring music through classical violin, he soon changed his focus to bluegrass guitar and later became immersed in the Boston bluegrass scene. Rubin has studied with John McGann, performed in a folk duo with banjo player BB Bowness and performed in a variety of festivals and New Zealand. Dedicated to the education, sales, documentation and perpetuation of the traditional arts in the mountain region, Mountain City Traditional Arts is a program of Frostburg State University, with support from FrostburgFirst, the Allegany Arts Council and the Maryland Traditions Program of the State Arts Council. For more information, contact email MCTA at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call 301-687-8040. FSU is committed to making all of its programs, services and activities accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations through the ADA Compliance Office, call 301-687-4102 or use a Voice Relay Operator at 1-800-735-2258.