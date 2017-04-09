Mountain City Traditional Arts will host a workshop, Traditional Appalachian Herbal Tonics and Wild Foods," on Saturday, April 15th.

In this class, Andrea Lay of Hidden Hollow Farm will explore herbs and wild foods that grow in our region, and discuss how they have been traditionally used as spring tonics to rejuvenate us after a long winter. Workshop offerings include samples of Sassafras tea, Nettle tea, wild greens, and early spring roots. Medicinal uses, identification tips, and recipes will be shared.

Located at 25 E. Main Street, Frostburg, Mountain City Traditional Arts is a program of Frostburg State University dedicated to the education, sales, documentation and perpetuation of the traditional arts in the mountain region. For more information call 301-687-8040.