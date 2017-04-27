The street trees (located between the curb and the sidewalk) on Main Street, Center Street, and Bowery Street were evaluated by the Maryland DNR Forest Service and City staff in 2016. As a result, numerous diseased trees and those likely to fail and cause property damage were removed in 2016 and 2017. On Beautify the â€˜Burg Day, May 6, 2017, volunteers will plant 73 trees on Main, Center, and Bowery Streets. Nine different native tree species have been selected for planting and will be appropriate based on the size of the tree lawn and the presence of overhead lines. Owners of property along these streets that do NOT want a tree planted in front of their property should contact City Hall prior to Thursday, May 4. Call 301-689-6000 ext. 105 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .