Frostburg State University’s Mountain City Traditional Arts will present its first Celtic Music Series this fall, starting Sunday, Sept. 10, at 4:30 p.m. with the powerful ensemble Bua. All three events in the series will take place at 25 E. Main St. in Frostburg. The live entertainment is free and open to the public with a suggested donation of $15.

Bua stands out among modern bands in the genre. An established group based in Chicago, Bua evokes the good times that are the core of Irish traditional music – precise, intense and straightforward. In their 2011 release, “Down the Green Fields,” the musicians explore the forgotten sounds from the heyday of Irish music in the City of Big Shoulders with a blend of enchantingly stark song arrangements and bold, pulsing dance tunes.

The other programs in the series will be folk singer Aoife Scott on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m. and the trio Barrule on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, email MCTA at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call 301-687-8040.

Dedicated to the education, sales, documentation and perpetuation of the traditional arts in the mountain region, MCTA is a program of FSU, supported in part by the Maryland Traditions Program of the Maryland State Arts Council.

FSU is committed to making all of its programs, services and activities accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations through the ADA Compliance Office, call 301-687-4102 or use a Voice Relay Operator at 1-800-735-2258.