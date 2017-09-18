Frostburg State University’s Mountain City Traditional Arts will continue its Celtic Music Series with a performance by Dublin-based folk singer Aoife Scott on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m. at 25 E. Main St. in Frostburg. The live entertainment is free and open to the public with a suggested donation of $15.

A product of two of Ireland's most treasured singers, Frances Black and Mary Black, Scott carries on the family tradition with a sublime voice that is fragile and ethereal one minute and strong and vibrant the next. She has become an up-and-coming force on the Irish folk and traditional scene, and her evocative singing was featured on the Independent Film and Television Alliance award-winning TV series, “1916 Seachtar na Casca.”

The final act in the series will be the trio Barrule on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, email MCTA at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call 301-687-8040.

Dedicated to the education, sales, documentation and perpetuation of the traditional arts in the mountain region, MCTA is a program of FSU, supported in part by the Maryland Traditions Program of the Maryland State Arts Council.

