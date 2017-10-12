Frostburg State Universityâ€™s Mountain City Traditional Arts will round out its Celtic Music Series this fall with Barrule on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at 25 E. Main St. in Frostburg. The live entertainment is free and open to the public with a suggested donation of $15.

Named after the famous Manx summit where legend says the ancient Celtic God Manannan Maclir stalked his mighty fortress, Barrule is an award-winning trio hell-bent on taking the Isle of Manâ€™s music to a much wider audience. The versatile acoustic unit consists of gifted fiddle-player Tomas Callister, accordion wizard Jamie Smith and versatile accompanist Adam Rhodes on bouzouki, who together create a powerful and wholly distinctive sound.

For more information, email MCTA at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call 301-687-8040.

Dedicated to the education, sales, documentation and perpetuation of the traditional arts in the mountain region, MCTA is a program of FSU, supported in part by the Maryland Traditions Program of the Maryland State Arts Council.

