There has been an interest is dissolving the city and merging with the county for years. There are many ways to do it.



If the charter is removed, the police and fire departments can become a separate taxing district; just like volunteer fire companies are now handled by County.



The overhead of the city administration will be eliminated. That a big part of the cost. No more administrator, attorney,comptroller, clerk, and other staff in city hall.



Street dept will merge with county roads, Dam and water facilities will be plus [sic] for the county to help pay for added expenses. City taxes will be reduced to a minimum helping all taxpayers.



Facilities not needed will be eliminated. Businesses in the city, which are taxed now with yearly fees, will be stopped. County should have 5 commissioners from districts for better representation.



This will take some time to accomplish but it will be better for everyone. We need to start now. The city is in debt and sinking daily regardless of the fake news they put out.