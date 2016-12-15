Embassy Theatre, located at 49 Baltimore Street on the Downtown Mall, will present "Arrowettes Christmas Extravaganza" Saturday and Sunday, Dec 17 and 18 , at 7 pm both performances. Embassy Theatre, located at 49 Baltimore Street on the Downtown Mall, will present "Arrowettes Christmas Extravaganza"and, atboth performances. According to Shannon Leith Martz, advisor, these shows will be Rockette-inspired Christmas shows, featuring the Allegany High School Arrowettes. They will be performing a variety of dance and kick routines with a Christmas theme. "It will be festival and fun!" adds Ms. Martz. There will be tickets sold at both performances for chances to win a gift basket filled with goodies from Spa at Nemacolin, valued at $300. Admission is $10 per person. For advance reservations, call the Embassy at (240) 697-0966