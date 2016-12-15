|
Written by Trish Morgan
Thursday, 15 December 2016 09:47
Embassy Theatre, located at 49 Baltimore Street on the Downtown Mall, will present "Arrowettes Christmas Extravaganza" Saturday
and Sunday, Dec 17 and 18
, at 7 pm
both performances.
According to Shannon Leith Martz, advisor, these shows will be Rockette-inspired Christmas shows, featuring the Allegany High School Arrowettes. They will be performing a variety of dance and kick routines with a Christmas theme. "It will be festival and fun!" adds Ms. Martz.
There will be tickets sold at both performances for chances to win a gift basket filled with goodies from Spa at Nemacolin, valued at $300.
Admission is $10 per person. For advance reservations, call the Embassy at (240) 697-0966
.