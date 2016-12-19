Dylan to be January Topic of Book Group at Main Street Books PDF Print E-mail
Written by Fred Powell   
Monday, 19 December 2016 18:25

The book group of Main Street Books in Frostburg will meet on Tuesday, January 17 at 7:30 pm in the bookstore.  Bob Dylan's Tarantula will be included in the discussion of Dylan's music, poetry and his awarding of the Nobel Prize Award for Literature.  New members welcome.  From additional information call 301/689-5605 or e-mail  This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .
 
