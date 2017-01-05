CUMBERLANDâ€”From January 4 through January 28 the Allegany Arts Council will host its third public art experience, Start to Finish III, at the Saville Gallery at 9 N. Centre Street in Cumberland. During this event artist members of the Arts Council will use the gallery as an open studio to create artwork. The public is encouraged to visit the gallery to watch artists at work. The gallery is open from 11 am to 5 pm daily except for Sundays and Mondays. This year, participants include Donna Godlove, Pat Peacock, Dominique Vallon, Patricia Wilt and Chris Sloan. During Start to Finish III, visitors will be able to talk to artists and see demonstrations. The artists will be using media and techniques ranging from oil pastels to 3D printing. On Wednesday, January 18 at 3:45, local artist Lita Havens will conduct a gallery tour for kids. Artist Members of the Arts Council are encouraged to use the gallery space at any time during Start to Finish to create works of art which will be shown at a public closing reception on January 28 from 6-8pm. As a way of including performing arts in Start to Finish III, the Arts Council will host an Open Mic session in its Schwab Mountain Maryland Gallery onJanuary 13 from 6 to 8 pm. Poets, stand up comedians, actors, and musicians are encouraged to share 5 minutes of their work with the audience. You do not need to be a member of the Arts Council to perform in this event, but you do need to sign up at the door. The public is invited to enjoy our local performing arts talent at this free event while relaxing with refreshments, including wine and beer (cash bar), and snacks. For more information or to register for Start to Finish III or the Open Mic Night, please contact Heidi Custer at 301-777-2787 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it