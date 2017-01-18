CES at Frostburg State University continues its 60th anniversary season with a spring lineup of award-winning musicians and professional artists from around the world. Performers include French songstress Cyrille Aimée, contemporary violinist Daniel Davis, the Buddhist monks of the Drepung Loseling Monastery, the a cappella group The Filharmonic, the Irish musicians of the Brock McGuire Band, jazz musician Dr. Lonnie Smith, and Russian pianist Yuliya Gorenman, who will join the Maryland Symphony Orchestra in a celebration of Beethoven. Romance is in store with a LIVE! at StarScape club performance on Friday, Feb. 10, from magnetic singer Cyrille Aimée. Winner of the Montreux Jazz Festival’s Vocal Competition and the Sarah Vaughn International Jazz Vocal Competition, Aimée displays her versatility with crowd-pleasing originals and new takes on old-time standards. This 7:30 p.m. Valentine’s Day celebration in the Alice R. Manicur Assembly Hall in FSU’s Lane University Center features full bar service and a club menu. An additional dinner option offering a selection of entrées is served at 6 p.m. Contemporary violinist Daniel Davis performs on Thursday, March 2, at 8:15 p.m. in Lane Manicur Hall as part of the On the EDGE club series. With charisma and brilliant technique, Davis and his band offer a performance that takes the violin into the modern musical landscape by fusing elements of hip-hop, R&B, jazz and pop. The Mystical Arts of Tibet presents Buddhist monks of the Drepung Loseling Monastery, who arrive in March for a five-day residency endorsed by His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Events held Sunday, March 5, through Thursday, March 9, include the creation of a mandala sand painting and multiple lectures and workshops on Tibetan philosophy, art, meditation and culture. A public performance of “Sacred Music, Sacred Dance,” which combines multiphonic chanting, sacred music and dance, takes place March 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of FSU’s Performing Arts Center. The On the Edge series hosts the youthful a cappella singing group The Filharmonic on Thursday, April 6, at 8:15 p.m. in Lane Manicur Hall. This talented group of young Filipino-Americans first gained national attention in the semi-finals of NBC’s competition show “The Sing-Off” and through their appearance in the popular movie “Pitch Perfect 2” as Team Philippines/Manila Envy. Traditional Irish music from the Brock McGuire Band is offered in a LIVE! at StarScape club performance on Saturday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. in Lane Manicur Hall. The band is led by button accordionist and melodeonist Paul Brock and fiddler Manus McGuire and is supported by pianist Denis Carey and vocalist Garry O’Meara on banjo and mandolin. Their performance emphasizes traditional Irish music along with lively arrangements of American old-timey, bluegrass, French-Canadian and Celtic traditions. A LIVE! at StarScape club performance from iconic jazz musician Dr. Lonnie Smith takes place in Lane Manicur Hall on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. After a 50-year career, this authentic guru of the Hammond B-3 organ is still making waves. National Public Radio says, “You can probably count on one hand the number of people who’ve mastered the Hammond organ in jazz. Dr. Lonnie Smith can claim that distinction and more.” The Maryland Symphony Orchestra, led by Musical Director Elizabeth Schulze, presents a Masterworks concert, “A Fifth of Beethoven,” on Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. in PAC Pealer Recital Hall. Two Beethoven works will appear in the program: “Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 73” and “Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67.” Award-winning Russian pianist Yuliya Gorenman, who has been hailed as one of the most exciting Beethoven interpreters of her generation, joins the orchestra in the piano concerto. Tickets may be ordered by calling 1-866-849-9237 or 301-687-3137 or by visiting http://ces.frostburg.edu. Tickets can also be purchased at the CES box office on the second floor of the Lane Center, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CES is supported by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive. An agency of the Department of Business and Economic Development, MSAC provides financial support and technical assistance to nonprofit organizations, units of government, colleges and universities for arts activities. The CES 60th Anniversary season is supported in part by the city of Frostburg and the FSU Foundation. Situated in the mountains of Allegany County, Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland. FSU is a comprehensive, residential regional university and serves as an educational and cultural center for Western Maryland. For more information, visit www.frostburg.edu or facebook.com/ frostburgstateuniversity. Follow FSU on Twitter @frostburgstate. FSU is committed to making all of its programs, services and activities accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations through the ADA Compliance Office, call 301-687-4102 or use a Voice Relay Operator at 1-800-735-2258.