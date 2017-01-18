Our Town Theatre to Hold Auditions PDF Print E-mail
Arts and Leisure - Arts and Leisure
Written by Emily Elmlinger   
Wednesday, 18 January 2017 10:19
Our Town Theatre announces auditions for Almost, Maine, January 295-7 pm and January 307-9 pm. The cast calls for several men and women, ages 16 and older. Production dates are March 22-26. Brittney Hostutler will be directing. 
 
Synopsis:
Almost, Maine is a small town buried in snow. In the town, its residents find themselves falling in and out of love. A sweet, lighthearted play, Almost, Maine is the perfect cure for mid-winter blues. 
 
 
 
Please register or login to add your comments to this article.
 
Webappindie.org

AppIndie's Mountain Traditions Film Project

 AppIndie's Mountain Traditions Film Project launches! A series of short films about Appalachian traditions in our changing world, shot and produced locally with an all-local musical score.

Latest Comments, category: "Arts and Leisure"

What's Happening?