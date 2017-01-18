|
Written by Emily Elmlinger
Wednesday, 18 January 2017
Our Town Theatre announces auditions for Almost, Maine, January 29, 5-7 pm and January 30, 7-9 pm. The cast calls for several men and women, ages 16 and older. Production dates are March 22-26. Brittney Hostutler will be directing.
Synopsis:
Almost, Maine is a small town buried in snow. In the town, its residents find themselves falling in and out of love. A sweet, lighthearted play, Almost, Maine is the perfect cure for mid-winter blues.