Our Town Theatre announces auditions for Almost, Maine, January 29 , 5-7 pm and January 30 , 7-9 pm . The cast calls for several men and women, ages 16 and older. Production dates are March 22-26 . Brittney Hostutler will be directing.

Synopsis:

Almost, Maine is a small town buried in snow. In the town, its residents find themselves falling in and out of love. A sweet, lighthearted play, Almost, Maine is the perfect cure for mid-winter blues.