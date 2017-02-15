What’s Happening in Downtown Cumberland Presidents’ Day – Monday, February 20 Shop Local! Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is Love the Local! Support Your Local Businesses Saturday, February 25 - 10 am – 1 pm. The Downtown Cumberland Winter Farmers' Market is the place to find the freshest produce, fruit, cheese, and local art. The Cumberland Winter Market is a community event that happens the 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month. Cumberland Theatre’s Annual Mardis Gras Fundraiser – Saturday, February 25, 6:30 pm – midnight – Cumberland Country Club. Help support the Cumberland Theatre's Raise the Roof fund, as well as our 2017 theatrical season by dancing the night away at the annual Mardi Gras fundraiser! Your $85 donation includes: Open Bar from 6:30 - 7:30 pm, Dinner with Complimentary Wine at 7:30 , Dancing with Music by the Chinese Bandits, A live and silent auction will also be conducted. Cocktail attire preferred. Please RSVP by February 20th to Phyllis Lyon by calling or texting 301.697.8888 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Checks should be made payable to the Cumberland Theatre and may be mailed to the theatre at 101 Johnson St., Cumberland, MD 21502. Attention: Phyllis Lyon. Frigid Friday for the Hooley Plunge – Friday, March 3 – Allegheny Room, Rocky Gap Casino Resort. Enjoy the classic rock music of local band, Time Flies and celebrate the Hooley Plunge! Hooley Plunge –Saturday, March 4 at Rocky Gap State Park. Get ready to take the plunge in the slightly frigid waters of Lake Habeeb for a great cause! The Plunge raises money to support the Special Olympics of Allegany County and other great local programs for the developmentally disabled. It’s cool (well, it’s cold), it’s fun and it’s a great way to support our community. For pledge forms and more information, visit www.hooleyplunge.com. Hooley Pub Crawl – Saturday, March 11 - Get Irish for the day at Downtown Cumberland's 19th Annual Hooley Pub Crawl featuring music, sing-a-longs, and other popular entertainers from the tri-state area. A full slate of entertainers will perform throughout the day at Downtown Cumberland and South Cumberland locations. There will plenty of libations and music, so put on your green and head to Downtown Cumberland. ACIT - Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament - March 9 – 11 - Frostburg State University. The Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament is an annual high school basketball tournament organized by Wamba Caravan No. 89, International Order of the Alhambra. The ACIT is traditionally held on the third weekend of March at the Frostburg State University Bobcat Arena in Frostburg, MD. Since its beginning in 1961, the ACIT has been host to 84 teams from 10 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. Many of the players and coaches who have participated in the tournament have gone on to find success in college and the NBA. Alhambratournament.com. Looking for a great location for your next big event? Check out the Windsor Castle Events Centre (the former Cumberland Armory), 210 S. Centre Street. Windsor Castle is perfect for wedding receptions, dances, conferences, conventions, reunions and more! For more information, call 301-722-0005 Don’t forget, Downtown Cumberland parking on all surface lots is FREE on Saturdays, Sundays, Holidays and every day after 5 pm. RETAIL Beginning February 1st – Azad’s of Cumberland will celebrate the year 1970 for the entire month of February. Come visit us at 37 North Centre Street in Downtown Cumberland and save. A great selection of hand knotted Persian rugs that are normally $2800-4800 will be marked down to $1970 to celebrate the BEST YEAR IN HISTORY. An additional discount will be given to anyone who brings in a Baked Homemade Lasagna on or before the 15th of February. Azad's loves February and 1970. Come celebrate with us!!!! This week at Barkin’ Basement Thrift Shop we’re having a HANG IT Sale. If you can hang it, it’s 50% off – that includes clothes, pictures, shelves, etc. Barkin’ Basement is proud to support the efforts of the Allegany County Animal Shelter. We are located at 45 Baltimore Street and are open Thursday – Sunday. www.barkinbasementthriftshop.com. MountainShine Creative has lots of fun upcoming classes for adults and for kids. Here are our February Events: · Friday, February 17th 6 pm $30 presale $35 day of: Paint and Sip with Shannon Shine · Saturday, February 18th 5pm: CRYSTAL ENERGY WORKSHOP with Shanon Shine. *Free with suggested donation of $5 gets you a free tumbled stone and information sheets* · Friday, February 24th 6 pm $30 presale $35 day of: Paint and Sip with Shannon Shine · Saturday, February 25th 2 pm $20 presale $25 day of: Intro to Crochet Workshop with BJ Rowe Check out www.mountainshinecreative.com for more information! 49 N. Liberty Street. Hope to see you there. Fitzy’s Nifty Nook is now “officially” closed for the winter. PLEASE like us on fb to keep up to date. I’m sure you will see all three of us on nice days over the winter piddling around at the store! If so, stop in and say “Hi”! The Vapor Room, Cumberland's Award winning electronic cigarette shop is conveniently located on the downtown mall. Come visit our location at 57 N Centre Street. The Vapor Room Weekly Sales and Specials: Every Tuesday – Double Punch Tuesday. Get a Bonus stamp on your AppCard when buying a 30ml bottle or larger. The Vapor Room is a trusted retailer of top electronic cigarette brands and premium nicotine e-liquids. Our Appcard rewards program offers our customers generous discounts on future purchases. Our Downtown Cumberland shop is open Monday through Saturday 10AM-6PM. Stop in and speak with one of our friendly staff today! LewLew Belle Boutique – We are adjusting our store hours through the remainder of winter and will resume normal business hours as spring arrives. Winter hours are Wed., Thur., Sat. – 10 am – 2 pm, Friday – 10 am – 6 pm. In the words of a dear friend, "For Fashion Emergencies" feel free to contact us and we will do our best to arrange a time to open the store to accommodate your shopping needs. BOUTIQUE PARTIES! - Get your girlfriends together and schedule a day/evening of private shopping with your besties and us. Team LLB loves boutique parties so let's have one! 61 Baltimore Street - 301-876-4466 - This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it The Tea Cupboard - Stop in the tea room for a pot of tea; add some scones, a quick lunch of soup and savories or our full Queen City Tea and you can also do some shopping for all kinds of tea ware and TEA! New teapots, English teacup and saucer sets, tea balls, as well as Union Jack aprons and tote bags, and our own “TEA BAG” totes! We are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 until 5, and the tea room is open from 11-2, Wednesday through Saturday! We do parties; have lots of events and book clubs! Call for information on our next Paint and Sip with Patricia Wilt, March 12th. It will be a springtime watercolor class! Coming soon Tea classes! Don’t forget downtown parking is free on Saturdays! You can find us at 49 North Centre Street, Downtown Cumberland, 301-777-7721, on Facebook as The Tea Cupboard or our web page at theteacupboard.net Love to go antiquing and thrifting? Want to discover a handmade treasure? Downtown Cumberland has some great shops including MountainShine Creative, Fort Cumberland Emporium, Baltimore Street Collectibles, Barkin’ Basement Thrift Shop (Thursday – Sunday), GiGi’s Attic (Thursday - Saturday), Queen City Flea Market (Friday – Sunday), Windsor Castle Antiques & Flea Market (Sundays only), Country Accents on Greene – all filled with antiques, collectibles, handmade items. Stop in and discover it for yourself. GREAT GIFT IDEA! DCBA (Downtown Cumberland Gift Certificates) are available at The Book Center and may be used at any DCBA member’s business. You may find out who is a DCBA member online at www.visitcumberland.org WINING & DINING & HOSPITALITY Mezzo's Lunch Special's for 2/15 - 2/19 All lunch Specials are $6.50 each! · Monday - Open faced chicken and gravy with fries Monday night Mug night! Buy the Mug for 5.00, refills for 1.00 on Miller Lite, Coors Light, and Yuengling · Tuesday - BBQ Bacon chicken wrap with fries or side salad. Karaoke starting at 730pm. · Wednesday - Chicken quesadilla with fries or side salad. Working Woman's Wednesday 5-8pm. Half-priced dips and 4.50 Martinis! · Thursday - Oven Baked Herb Chicken with Green Beans and Scalloped potatoes. Trivia Night with Randy Means! Starting at 730pm. Stella Steal the Challis night - a great beer and a free glass. · Friday - Hot Ham and Cheese sliders w/fries or side salad Bill Valentine Fundraiser starting at 5:00pm. Music by Ian Robinson · Saturday – Half-priced pizza day Music by The Cramer Brothers starting at 10pm · Sunday - All You Can Eat for 10.50 per person. Chicken Wings, Nachos, Boneless Chicken Wings, Hamburger Sliders Full lunch menu, including Great salads and baked potatoes all served fresh. Booking weddings, anniversaries, engagement parties, and reunions in our beautiful room upstairs. Smaller room available. Call for details! Need to raise money for your organization? Call us to schedule a Spirit Night! Kitchen and Bar hours: Monday through Thursday 11:00am until Midnight Friday and Saturday 11:00am until 2:00am Sunday 12:00 noon until Midnight Kitchen open late every night of the week! The Creamery has new Winter Hours. We will be closing every day at 2pm. Dinner pre-orders have to be in and pre-paid by 2pm, dinner pick-up will be between the hours of 5-6pm, Monday-Friday. Food orders can include: all deli sandwiches, soups, salads, bakery, ice cream. Call today to reserve our lounge for football parties and the Super bowl!!! (301) 777-0011 Ristorante Ottaviani - Every Friday night beginning at 8 pm, it’s Friday Happy Hour Wine Tasting with half price bottles of wine. Stop in and sample a new wine or enjoy your favorite. Saturday mornings, it’s Bloody Mary Brunch at City Lights! Every Saturday from 11 am – 2 pm, enjoy Cumberland’s original make-your-own Bloody Mary bar and City Light’s Saturday brunch featuring 5 – 6 seasonal specials that change weekly. City Lights American Grill & Bar is located at 59 Baltimore Street, 301-722-9800. Mezzos is scheduling Spirit Nights for any organizations wanting to hold a profitable fundraiser. Call Angel at Mezzos at 301-777-7750 for details. City Lights Beer & Burger Thursdays – Every Thursday from 5:00 to close we will be offering a Gourmet Burger with Fries and a Pint of Beer for $10.95. City Lights Wine & Cheese Wednesdays – Enjoy Three Cheese Board and 2 glasses of house wine for $15 or order any one of their Cheese Boards and get 25% off any bottle of wine. To see City Lights full menu, visit www.citylightsamericangrill.com. BUSINESS, FINANCIAL OPPORTUNITIES Standard Bank is offering two new CD specials: a 15-month CD at 1.15% APY* and a 24-Month CD at 1.35% APY* (See details at www.standardbankpa.com/deposit-product-rates/). Depositing your money locally allows Standard Bank to provide loans to local families and businesses as well as more opportunities to give back to the Cumberland area. Stop into our LaVale Office on National Highway, (301) 729-3738, we would love to see you! Fort Cumberland Emporium has one open vendor space, approximately 85 square feet. Monthly cost is $110 plus four-work days/month. If you are interested in joining the vendors at the Emporium, please call 301-724-5504 for more information. The Book Center has a parking space available for rent. $50/month The Cumberland Arms Building located on Baltimore Street/Liberty Street has commercial spaces for rent perfect for a retail business! We have three empty currently if anyone’s interested, call the Cumberland Arms Office at 301-724-0341 or email Jeannie Wilson at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it ACRE Coworking, Cumberland's first shared office community is open! Join the Community at acrecoworking.com/join. 48 N. Centre Street, 301-697-6150, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . - Professional office space available from $35 a month. - Beautifully finished, on trend 1000SF conference room from $30 an hour. LITERARY/LIBRARY/FOR KIDS The Allegany County Library System will resume their popular Launch Series at Washington Street Library beginning on Monday, March 6 from 5:00 to 6:00PM and running for 12 consecutive Mondays through May 22. Intended for students ages 8 and older, the Launch Series provides quality Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programming every fall and spring at alternating branches of the library. The programs are conducted by local educators and mentors in STEM-related fields and provide opportunity for the students to explore STEM-focused education and career tracks. Due to limited supplies, registration is required. Registration opens Wednesday, February 15 at 1:00PM and can be done online, in person, or by phone. To register online, visit the library’s website at www.alleganycountylibrary.info and click the “Events” tab. Stop by any branch of the Allegany County Library System to register with a librarian, or phone 301-777-1200. All programs offered by the Allegany County Library System, including the Launch Series, are free and open to the public. Printed schedules for the spring Launch Series are available at every branch and printable schedules are available from the library’s website. Funding for The Launch Series is possible through the generous sponsorship of local businesses. For more information, contact Joni Reed, Outreach Director, at 301-777-1200, extension 1102. The spring Launch Series schedule is as follows: · Monday, March 6: Potterology: The Science of Harry Potter: Frostburg University’s Dr. Matthew Crawford shows us how (with a little help from science) the magical world of Harry, Hermione, and Ron is not as far away as you think! · Monday, March 13: 3D Printing: What will you create? Dr. Eric Moore, Physics and Engineering Chair at Frostburg University, will be on hand to demonstrate how 3D printers work, why we love them, and how 3D’s are going to change the world! Students will take home their own 3D printed widget! · Monday, March 20: Drone Justice! Flying with the Big Boys! Darrel Imhoff, ACPS PC Analyst and (via webstream) Jason Mainella, Captain of Canada’s Drone Racing Team, are here to impress! Students attending this program have a chance to win a real mini drone! · Monday, March 27: Be a Rock Star! Professor Steve Heninger of Allegany College of Maryland introduces us to the diverse rocks and minerals native to Western Maryland. It’s a treasure hunt happening right beneath your feet! Students: Collect the most interesting rocks you can find and bring them to our program. We will identify them! · Monday, April 3: It’s Slime Time! Explore the world of polymers with Allegany College of Maryland Professor Dr. Michael Hands as we poke, prod, bounce, and make our own types of slime! · Monday, April 10: Go, Bot! Go! Allegany High School robotics Advisor Dennis Dennison and the Allegany Robotics Club introduces us to the fundamentals of robotics and prepares us for next week’s Ozobot Challenge! · Monday, April 17: Ozobot Obstacle Challenge! Think you can program your Ozobot to navigate an obstacle course faster than your friends? Let’s find out! · Monday, April 24: Become an Amateur Archeologist! Seth Meyers from the National Park Service will bring fossils discovered at the C&O Canal Park and explain what those fossils tell us about animals and plants that lived here millions of years ago. Students will then make their own fossil and share its story with the group! · Monday, May 1: Insectopia: Did you know there are more insects in the world than any other group of animals? Dr. Faith Weeks, Entomologist at Towson University, invites you to observe the wonders of the insect world and get up close and personal with her wiggly, squiggly friends. · Monday, May 8: Packing for Mars: How do you fix a problem in space if you can’t “Google” the answer? Frostburg University Astrophysicist Dr. Jason Speights encourages students to use engineering design skills and science to tackle the challenging and often unexpected problems of putting humans in space. · Monday, May 15: Eggsperiments in Eggscellent Packaging: We’re dropping eggs off the roof! ACPS STEM Coordinator Melissa Kaye Kaufman encourages students to draw on next generation problem solving skills to create a package that prevents the egg from breaking. · Monday, May 22: The Ultimate Egg Drop Challenge: Think you’ve created the ultimate egg safe package? Let’s test your package against your fellow students’ and see who survives! The Washington Street Library invites families with children of all ages to our LEGO Play Club. Children will be able to build their own LEGO creations. Each month will feature a different LEGO building theme. Children’s masterpieces may be chosen to be displayed in our library. The library will supply the LEGOs, and kids provide their creativity and imagination. Building their own LEGO creations encourages children to think, build, and play creatively. The program will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on February 13. For more information call the Washington Street Library at 301-777-1200. The Allegany County Library announces a new schedule for this year’s observation of Presidents Day. In the past, all libraries have been closed. However, this year the Frostburg Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The LaVale Library will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. The George’s Creek Library, Washington Street Library, and Westernport Library will be closed on Monday, February 20th in observation of Presidents Day. Libraries will resume normal hours of operation on Tuesday, February 21st. While the South Cumberland Library renovation is under way, the Bookmobile is available and open to patrons on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Noon until 5:00 p.m. It is located in the library parking lot at corner of East First Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. For more information, contact Washington Street Library at 301-777-1200. All children from birth to their 5th birthday are eligible for the Imagination Library of Allegany County! The only requirement – the child must live in Allegany County! This program mails one age appropriate book each month to children at no cost to the family! For more information and/or a registration form or information about sponsoring a child, please call the United Way office – 301-722-2700! MUSEUMS/WMSR WMSR Late Winter/Spring Schedule · Romance on the Rails: Join us for a romantic ride on the rails! Our Romance on the Rails Trains depart from Cumberland to a scenic location along the Great Allegheny Passage. Dining Class guests enjoy a 4-course meal consisting of appetizer, soup or salad, choice of entrée, and a signature dessert. A complimentary bottle of wine of your choice from our selection is also included (1 per reservation). Lounge Car service will be available and will include an appetizer plate and a complimentary drink for each passenger. Saturdays and Sundays February 11th - 19th. Boarding begins 30 minutes prior to departure. Please see http://wmsr.com/romance-on-the-rails/ for times and details. · Valentine's Day Dinner: Join us for a romantic Valentines Day Dinner on-board our heritage dining cars! Our Valentines Day Dinner is a stationary (non-traveling) train that will be located in front of our Cumberland Station. Dining Class guests enjoy a 4-course meal consisting of appetizer, soup or salad, choice of entrée, and a signature dessert. A complimentary bottle of wine of your choice from our selection is also included (1 per reservation). Morton's Jewelry of Cumberland, MD will be sponsoring a pendant give away, so don't miss your chance to win! Seating begins on February 14th at 5:45 p.m. Visit www.wmsr.com for more details. · Murder Mysteries: Join us for dinner and a show! Board to Death (1962): It is the height of the cold war and the reigning chess champions from the United States and the Soviet Union are about to meet for the World Chess Championship. What will happen? Who wins and who will be lost? Our Evening Paradise/Murder Mystery trains depart from Cumberland to a scenic location along the Great Allegheny Passage. Dining Class guests enjoy a 3-course meal consisting of soup or salad, choice of entrée, and a signature dessert of Chef’s choice. Boarding begins at 5:30pm; train departs at 6:00pm. This 2-1/2 hour excursion will return to Cumberland at 8:30pm. Advance reservations are required. NOTE: Murder Mystery shows are designed for an adult audience and may contain some mild adult humor and innuendo not suitable for children. No child fares or menus are provided. Children may ride for the adult fare at parents' discretion. March 11th and 25th at 6:00 p.m. Please visit http://wmsr.com/murder-mystery-train/ for more details. · Bunny Hops: Bring the kids on WMSR’s Bunny Hop train. This 2 hour diesel train ride will depart from Cumberland station and head to an Easter-egg hunt location. Children will even have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny! Saturdays and Sundays April 1st - 15th. Please visit www.wmsr.com for times and details. ‘The Way We Worked’ exhibitions at six locations in Allegany County In conjunction with Maryland Humanities and the Smithsonian. Visitors will have the opportunity to have their favorite story about work recorded at the end of the opening ceremony. The stories recorded will become part of the Way We Worked display at Allegany Museum, and will be placed on the Museum website. During the Opening Event, visitors will be able to see the central Smithsonian exhibition that traces the changes that have affected the American workforce and work environments over the past 150 years. Also at the Opening, Allegany Museum will tell the story of the improvement in working conditions in Allegany County from 1877 to 2017. A series of dioramas will show the development of railroad work from the B&O in 1877 to todays’ CSX, illustrate the workers’ struggle for their rights at the Celanese Corporation, and tell the history of local labor organizations. Refreshments will be served. The other venues in the Western Maryland Heritage Association event include exhibitions about migrant labor at the Luke Paper Mill at the Williams Museum in Westernport, the lives of coal miners at Frostburg Museum, farm work at Mountain City Traditional Arts, the history of Cumberland glass at the C. Gilchrist Gallery and Museum, the working lives of canal boatmen, mule drivers, boatyard workers, and lock tenders at the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park Visitor Center, and servant life of the late 19th and early 20th century at the Gordon-Roberts House. All exhibitions are free, and open during each venue’s usual opening hours. Please contact each venue for more details, or call Allegany Museum 301-777-7200, or email manager@ alleganymuseum.org. Gordon-Roberts House – Saturday, February 18, 2 pm - As a laundress, nurse & mother in the late 1800s, Jane Gates defied the norm. Professor and author Lynn Bowman will bring us "African American history in Allegany County: It's Not Just Black and White” where she will discuss African roots in Allegany County and touch on servants, and domestics just like Jane Gates. The Gordon-Roberts House will be open for you to explore the original 1867 servants’ quarters before and after the presentation. Admission to the event and museum is free. Donations are welcome and will go toward local community heritage projects. Light refreshments will be available. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 172 Museum is open to the public every Friday from noon – 6 pm. On display are actual weapons and replica weapons, photographs, equipment, souvenirs, rations, uniforms and other memorabilia provided by Vietnam veterans or their families or friends. A video is available for the public to watch. The museum is open each Friday, there is no admission fee and groups may tour the museum at other times by appointment by calling 301-777-7001. ENTERTAINMENT – MUSIC, THEATRE, ETC. Friday, February 17th, the Embassy hosts three bands: Broken Radio (Cumberland), the downstrokes (Frostburg-Cumberland) and Jet Set Vapour Trails (Morgantown). Opening act Broken Radio is an alt-rock/punk band playing covered and original songs. These kids bring the spirit and energy of punk to a whole new generation of local kids. Some people might call it punk rock, others might call it gritty rock ‘n’ roll, but western Maryland’s the downstrokes bring a variety of influences to their mix of straight ahead, four on the floor garage music. From the Stones, the Who, and the Kinks to the Ramones, the Clash, and Social Distortion; from the Replacements and Pixies to Agnostic Front and H2O, the downstrokes are fans of the music they play. After three years, the downstrokes still explore the boundaries of punk. Power chords from the early 70's, the rhythmic angularity of 90's alt rock, a pinch of stoner doom and a unique melodic sense. Put them all together and you get Jet Set Vapour Trails. This power trio of Morgantown music veterans deliver original tunes, introspective and savage. Tickets are $7. This show is for 18+ and IDs are required for admittance. Doors open at 7:30, music starts at 8. The Embassy Theatre is at 49 Baltimore St. in downtown Cumberland, and reservations may be made at 240-362-7183. Mountainside Baroque - As always, the 2016-2017 season will reflect the varied worlds of early music: earthy and ethereal; secular and sacred; court and country; and choral, vocal and instrumental. Featuring a dynamic lineup of new faces and Mountainside favorites, this year promises to once again bring a mixture of Baroque classics and unknown treasures to the mountains. For ticket purchase and more information, visit our website at www.mountainsidebaroque.org. Schedule includes: · Sunday, March 5 “The Kinges Musicke” · Saturday, April 8 “The Many Faces of Bach” More information can be found at www.mountainsidebaroque.org, by calling 301-338-2940 or by emailing to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Tickets may be purchased by cash or check at the door or at the Book Center on Centre Street in Cumberland, and via PayPal on the Mountainside Baroque website. They're back! Saturday, March 25 2017 at the Allegany HS auditorium. Steve Fairchild is back as Garth Brooks with tributes to Conway Twitty, Roy Orbison, Zac Brown and special guest tribute Trisha Yearwood. Reserve seating tickets on sale now $30-$25-$15 301-759-0580, visit TWR, 549 N Centre St or online at www.tri-stateconcerts.com The Allegany Arts Council hosts a group dance lesson and social dance for all ages. In cooperation with Patricia Golden, owner of Industrial Ballroom, the "Third Friday" dance sessions offer the opportunity to learn a new dance step and then practice it with others in the lovely wooden-floored spaces of the Saville and Schwab Galleries. There is an optional potluck bring a dish to share if you're up to it. Bring your own beverage of choice. Water is provided. The Lesson will rotate through swing, salsa, rumba, cha cha, Waltz, fox trot, and tango. Each session costs $10 for an individual, or $18 for a couple. The lesson begins at 7:15 pm and the Dance starts at 8:00 pm. The Saville Gallery is located at 9 N. Centre Street in Cumberland, MD. All are welcome. ART Comic Book and Graphic Novel Art Exhibit Opens at Arts Council - February 4-25. An exhibition displaying the work of five artists who create graphic novels and comics opens at the Allegany Arts Council's Saville Gallery in Cumberland Saturday, February 4. Artists included in the show are Gareth Hinds, Timothy Decker, Dennis Calero, Alabaster Pizzo and Christopher Hastings. Graphic novels and screens showing anime-style movies will be part of the display in the Saville Gallery. Artist Gareth Hinds will speak at the public reception at 6pm.The reception and talk are free and open to the public. Art Saturdays · February 25, Create a Cartoon Character!, with Chris Sloan · March 11, Sing!, with Mikayla Dodge · March 25th, Drawing in style of a Famous Artist, with Donna Miller All classes are for ages 7-12 and are held 10:30-12 noon, every other Saturday. Cost is $5 for members, $10 for non-members. Please call 301-777-2787 to register. Scratchboard Art with Donna Housel - Saturday, February 18, 12:30-3:30 pm - Scratchboard is a form of direct engraving where the artist scratches off dark ink to reveal a white or colored layer beneath. It is both a fine-art medium, and an illustrative technique using sharp knives and tools for engraving into a thin layer of white China clay that is coated with dark, often black India ink. Scratchboard can be used to yield highly detailed, precise and evenly textured artwork. Works can be left black and white, or colored. The class is located at the Arts Council and is limited to 8 students 13 years or older. Free of charge, supplies included courtesy of Ambersand Co. 301-777-2787 to register. JOB/CHARITABLE/VOLUNTEER /OPPORTUNITIES Love dogs and cats? The Allegany County Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers to help at the shelter. Applications and information are available at www.alleganyanimalshelter.com. ACAS is the only municipal no-kill shelter in the state of Maryland. Not a member of the Downtown Cumberland Business Association (DCBA)? Even if you don’t have a business in Downtown Cumberland, you can join as a Friend of DCBA. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.visitcumberland.org or www.mdmountainside.com If you and/or your business have any Downtown Cumberland special events, sales, etc. you would like to include in this weekly email, please send the information to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it