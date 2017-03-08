St. Paddy's Day with the Fly Birds at Embassy Theatre Arts and Leisure - Arts and Leisure Written by Trish Morgan Embassy Theatre will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with its "St. Paddy's Day With the Fly Birds" on Friday, March 17 . Embassy Theatre will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with its "St. Paddy's Day With the Fly Birds" on The theatre is located on the Downtown Cumberland Mall at 49 Baltimore Street, and the evening's music will include Ben Childs, Ally Norris and the Fly Birds.

Ben Childs is an 18 year old singer-songwriter from Frostburg, MD. His music covers a wide variety of genres, from hip-hop to folk. He often performs his original songs, drawing influence from artists like Ed Sheeran and Twenty One Pilots. He hopes that through his music, he will be able to connect to listeners' hearts and souls. Ally Norris is a 14 year old original singer-songwriter from Cresaptown, MD. Her influences are Lzzy Hale, Pat Benatar, Slash, Orianthi, Carrie Underwood, Paramore, Shinedown, Evanescence, and Led Zeppelin. She has several songs that she has written, and she will be showcasing some of these at events. Her songs have a rich, youthful glow enveloped in country, pop, and rock. Enjoy! The Fly Birds are a trio made up of Elizabeth Baker and Mary Dunlap of Winchester, VA on Banjo and Bass and Sarah Twigg of Barton, MD on the guitar. Their unique vocals as well as original style of folk music is topped off with tasteful songwriting skills and a charming presence on stage and record. The band was formed in April 2016 and plan to release their first record in 2017. Check them out on Facebook to learn more about upcoming music releases and shows in your area! "Cover for this St. Paddy's Day musical event is $10, which supports these outstanding musicians and their talents, as well as supporting our nonprofit theatre," adds executive director Jerard Puckett. Valid ID required for admission. Music begins at 7 pm and continues until 1 am . Passport Cafe will be open in the lobby. All events at Embassy Theatre are supported in part by the Allegany County Arts Council and the City of Cumberland. All events at Embassy Theatre are supported in part by the Allegany County Arts Council and the City of Cumberland. For more information, contact Embassy Theatre at (240) 362-7183 , or visit embassytheatrecumberland on Facebook.