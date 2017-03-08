According to the dictionary, the term “hooley” is defined as a noisy, merry party. And that’s what Downtown Cumberland and the surrounding area turn into on Saturday, March 11, as Cumberland celebrates the 19th annual St. Paddy’s Day Hooley Pub Crawl. This year’s Hooley has several participating restaurants, clubs, bars and pubs. The Hooley Trolley will be available to transport crawlers from place to place from 2 to 8 p.m. Six Trolley stops will complete the loop: 1. Downtown (Corner of Harrison & Centre Streets), 2. Woodchux (Greene Street), 3. Outdoor Club (Industrial Blvd), 4. Virginia Avenue (300 Block), 5. Patrick’s Pub (Rolling Mill), 6. Union & Park Streets (Post Office). The festivities will kick-off at Noon with music, Irish food and libations at several locations. The music entertainers include The Shanty Irish who will be performing throughout the event at a variety of locations. Each participating location will be offering food and drink specials, live music or other entertainment Through the cooperation of the Cumberland City Police, the Mayor and City Council, and the Downtown Development Commission, several downtown streets will be closed on Saturday for pedestrian use only. Those streets are Centre Street from Harrison to Frederick Street, Liberty Street from Frederick to Harrison Street, Pershing Street as well as Union Street in such a fashion that the parking garage will be accessible, but no thru traffic will be allowed. Merchants Alley Parking Lot will also be closed. Centre and Liberty Streets will be closed at 4 p.m., with no parking after 3:00 p.m. Merchant’s Alley Parking Lot and Pershing Street will be closed with no parking at noon. Open containers will be allowed in certain areas for patrons to enjoy the day from noon to 2 a.m. PATRONS ARE NOT PERMITTED TO BRING THEIR OWN COOLERS OR ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES AND ALL GLASS CONTAINERS ARE PROHIBITED. As always, responsible and respectful behavior is expected to insure a safe and successful event that helps to kick off the Spring and Summer season in Downtown Cumberland. While Downtown Cumberland is pet friendly, we kindly request that pet owners do not bring their pets to this event. For more Hooley Pub Crawl Information and a complete schedule of events visit www.downtowncumberland.c om ###y