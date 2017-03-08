“South of the Border” in the Saville gallery from March 4-25, 2017, showcases the work of three West Virginia artists; woodworker Joshua Miller, ceramicist Audrey Taucher, and painter Robert Singleton. For over 25 years, Josh Miller has been a maker and designer of furniture, timber frame buildings, and sculpture. His studio-workshop is located in Mathias, WV. The exhibition in the Saville features sculptural pieces from his “Implement” series, in which he uses his fine craftsman skills to create wood sculptures of walnut and oak joined without a single nail. This series has been described as “rustic contemporary” and brings to mind tools used long ago. Audrey Taucher, also from Mathias, began making wheel thrown pottery in 1999 and then in 2013 learned hand-building techniques. This new method of fabrication made her fall in love with clay all over again. Her pieces incorporate creative shapes and beautiful glazes. Many of these creations are designed with specific foods in mind so, of course, these are all food safe. Robert Singleton is a renowned artist, especially of large landscapes. His paintings are included in private and corporate collections worldwide as well as in numerous museum collections. After a hiatus from a long career of public exhibitions, Robert has in the last several years again taken up his brush. His single subject now is luminous cloud paintings. These works, some of which are quite large in scale, seek to convey a sense of peace and reverence; often capturing the ethereal and atmospheric quality of the interplay of clouds and light. Robert resides and works from a hilltop in Baker. The Schwab Mountain Maryland Gallery hosts works by the painter Sandra Wright from March 11-25. Born in Colombia, South America, Sandra worked as a Math and Physics teacher before moving to the United States in 1998. She currently resides in West Virginia. Sandra has always considered painting and drawing to be her true love, despite her early professional career. Thanks in great part to the guidance of well-known artist Mary Ekroos of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Sandra has become a full time artist. Her media include oil, pastel, and pencil. Her work has been on display in numerous art galleries in Maryland and West Virginia She enjoys taking commissioned work for individuals, family portraits, and corporations. The reception for both of these exhibitions is Saturday, March 11, from 6-8pm. It is free and open to the public. The Allegany Arts Council is located at 9 N. Centre St, in downtown Cumberland, MD. Call 301.777.2787 for more information.