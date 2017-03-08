Patricia Harman, author of The Runaway Midwife, will participate in the upcoming book discussion of her new novel at Main Street Books in Frostburg on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 pm. Recently published by William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins, Harman's new title is a fast-paced tale of a midwife on the run from a series of devistating events in her life. Fleeing from West Virginia, she seeks solitude on a a remote island in Canada and tries to reinvent her life. Harman is the author of four previous books, including The Midwife of Hope River and The Reluctant Midwife and two memoirs. Earlier in the year, she published her first childrens book titled Lost on Hope Island: the Amazing Tale of the Little Goat Midwives. Harman lives near Morgantown WV and is recently retired from the field of midwifery after caring for woman and families for over 30 years. This is the third visit Harman is making to Main Street Books to discuss her books. The book group that has been meeting in the store since 1998. For additional information call 301-689-5605 or e-mail This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . New members and area book groups are welcome to attend.