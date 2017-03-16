CUMBERLAND, MD - Embassy Theatre will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with its "St. Paddy's Day With the Fly Birds" on Friday, March 17 .

The theatre is located on the Downtown Cumberland Mall at 49 Baltimore Street, and the evening's music will include Ben Childs, Ally Norris and the Fly Birds.

Ben Childs is an 18 year old singer-songwriter from Frostburg, MD. His music covers a wide variety of genres, from hip-hop to folk. He often performs his original songs, drawing influence from artists like Ed Sheeran and Twenty One Pilots. He hopes that through his music, he will be able to connect to listeners' hearts and souls.

Ally Norris is a 14 year old original singer-songwriter from Cresaptown, MD. Her influences are Lzzy Hale, Pat Benatar, Slash, Orianthi, Carrie Underwood, Paramore, Shinedown, Evanescence, and Led Zeppelin. She has several songs that she has written, and she will be showcasing some of these at events. Her songs have a rich, youthful glow enveloped in country, pop, and rock. Enjoy!