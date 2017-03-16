CESâ€™ On the EDGE Series Presentation of The Filharmonic Rescheduled for April 20

Because of changes to the bandâ€™s tour schedule, CES at Frostburg State University will present the a cappella singing group The Filharmonic in an On the EDGE series performance on Thursday, April 20, at 8:15 p.m. in the Alice R. Manicur Assembly Hall of FSUâ€™s Lane University Center. The concert was originally planned for Thursday, April 6.

On the EDGE tickets are $15 and may be ordered by calling 1-866-849-9237 or 301-687-3137 or by visitinghttp://ces.frostburg.edu.

