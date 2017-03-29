Allegany Allied Arts, Inc., is pleased to continue a new collaboration between the Queen City Film Festival (QCFF) and The Movie Brewdio, "The Film Lab." "The Film Lab" is a monthly gathering bringing together film professionals, patrons, and fans. Each meeting features a guest speaker and may include a short screening block. Every first Monday * from 6-9pm (speaker at 7pm ) at Oscar's Restaurant, 1103 E Oldtown Rd, Cumberland, Maryland 21502. These are the dates for "The Film Lab" at Oscar's: Monday, April 3, 2017 Monday, May 1, 2017 Monday, June 5, 2017 Monday, July 3, 2017 Monday, August 7, 2017 * TUESDAY, September 5, 2017 Monday, October 2, 2017 Monday, November 6, 2017 ? Monday , Dececember 4, 2017 At our April 3rd gathering, Christopher Closson will discuss his first official documentary, "The Crystal Chalice Awards," which was completed in 2016, bringing awareness to the annual art and music award show hosted in Cumberland, MD. Christopher “Selomon” Closson has been making videos his entire life. Though he was accepted to many different film schools, he ultimately decided to skip traditional education and learn through experience. At our May 1st gathering, JW Myers of Route 40 Films will discuss film production, acting, and improvisation. JW Myers grew up in Frostburg, graduated with a B.A. in Theater from Frostburg State University, and then spent the next two decades in New York and Los Angeles, writing, performing, and directing film and television. JW has produced and directed several feature films, including “The Pledge,” “A Christmas Tree Miracle,” “Special School,” and “Flamingo Dreams.” JW serves as Adjunct Faculty at Frostburg State University, teaching a class in Acting For the Camera. Locally, he also teaches Television Production for teens at MCCA (Mountain City Center for the Arts) in Frostburg, and “Improv with JW at Queen City Playhouse” in Cumberland. ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND AND CONTACT INFORMATION Allegany Allied Arts, Inc., can be reached by mail at 101 Decatur St., Cumberland, MD 21502. Please visit us at www.alleganyalliedarts.org , or www.facebook.com/alleganyal liedarts . For more information, please contact info@ alleganyalliedarts.org The Movie Brewdio can be reached by mail at 23 High St. Frostburg, MD 21532. Please visit them at . www.themoviebrewdio.com or www .facebook.com/TheMovieBrewdio . For more information, please contact This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it