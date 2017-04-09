CUMBERLAND, MD - Embassy Theatre has recently announced its Cabaret/Ristorante Ottaviani Dinner/Theatre Package that will be held in conjunction with "Cabaret" - starring Danny Durr and Kimberli Rowley. The package includes a full dinner and dessert at Ottaviani's, admission to the Embassy's "Cabaret", a complimentary cocktail at the show, reserved VIP seating at the show and opportunity for post-show photographs with cast members. Ristorante Ottaviani Menu Dinner Salad Bread w/oil and garlic or butter Choice of one entree: * Shredded Pork Cacciatore * Pasta Primavera * Pasta Bolognese * Spaghetti w/Meatballs * Cheese Ravioli * Pasta Alfredo w/Chicken Choice of one dessert: * Cannoli * Spumoni Non-alcoholic beverage Gratuity included Apr 21 , 22, 28 or 29. All calls will be returned, and Embassy will take care of all of the reservation arrangements. Details for dinner times and package payments will be given when callbacks are made. Those making reservations for the dinner/theatre package are to call the Embassy at (240) 362-7183 and leave a message - choosing one of the following dates:, 22, 28 or 29. All calls will be returned, and Embassy will take care of all of the reservation arrangements. Details for dinner times and package payments will be given when callbacks are made. Cost for the dinner/theatre package is $85 couple/ $45 single. Embassy Theatre is located on the Downtown Cumberland Mall, 49 Baltimore Street, Cumberland, MD. For more information call the Embassy, or visit embassytheatrecumberland on Facebook. "Cabaret" will run April 21-23 and 28-30, with shows on Fridays and Saturdays, 8 pm , and on Sundays at 2:30 pm . Tom Valentine is directing, with live music direction by Beau Hartman. Embassy events and activities are supported in part by the Allegany County Arts Council and the City of Cumberland. For more information, visit embassytheatrecumberland on Facebook.