Embassy Theatre announces its premier Open Mic Sunday Nights on May 7 on the historic downtown Cumberland Mall, 49 Baltimore Street, May-September.

The mic nights are held from 6-10 pm , with sign-ups beginning at 6 pm . Hosts: 1st Sunday of each month will be Scott Foard; 2nd Sundays - Adam Swayne (except for Mother's Day); 3rd Sundays - Mikayla & Zach Dodge; 4th Sundays - Ian Robinson.

"Get up on the big stage and share your talent in a laid back, nurturing atmosphere," says executive director Jerard Puckett. "Or, come in and relax, enjoy the A/C, have a drink, and connect with members of the local arts community."

"You don't have to be a musician to join the fun. Performers of all ages and genres are welcome and encouraged - that means comedians, poets, actors, dancers, vocalists...whatever you've got," adds Embassy board member Scott Foard.

Some instruments will be provided, but musicians are welcome to bring their own. "Perform solo, or come up and jam with friends if the spirit moves you," says Foard.

There is no cover charge, and those under 18 are permitted with adult.

Passport Cafe will be open during each Open Mic on Sunday Nights, with a full cash bar and snacks.

Embassy Theatre events and productions are supported in part by the Allegany Arts Council and the City of Cumberland.