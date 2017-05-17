Tom Watt, a Jimmy Buffett impersonator, along with his band, The Fruitcakes will perform some of the singer/songwriter's works at Downtown Cumberland’s the Venue at Mezzos this Saturday, May 20. The performance is sponsored by the Downtown Cumberland Business Association and Mezzos. Tom Watt, known to his following as “The Buffettman” has been entertain audiences around the United States and Canada, Caribbean Island and the Bahamas for more than 16 years. Not only does his show celebrate the music and spirit of the Jimmy Buffett concert experience, but Tom is the only Jimmy Buffett impersonator who both looks and sounds like Jimmy himself. Between solo appearance and concerts with is band, The Fruitcakes, Tom has logged more than 1700 “Buffettman” performances over the years. His show features a wide range of fan favorites such as “Margaritaville” and “Fins”, plus Buffett concert staples like “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Uncle John’s Band,” and, of course, “A Pirate Looks at 40.” “Summertime is almost here and we thought it would be lots of fun to celebrate,” commented Mezzos’ co-owner, Dan Bowser. “We’re encouraging everyone to get into that Buffett spirit. Don on your Hawaiian shirt and flip-flops and have a good time. Bring your friends, enjoy the music and get into that Caribbean feeling. Mezzos is the place to meet!” The Tom Watt & the Fruitcakes show starts at 8 pm but Mezzos has planned a whole afternoon of fun. The Buffett Day starts at 3 pm with specials on Cheeseburgers in Paradise, Margaritas and Hurricanes, and Corona Beer. Kicking off the fun is local band Twisted Unplugged featuring Larry Bonner, Chris Haines and Gary Riggleman playing a variety of acoustic favorites. Tickets are $15/person and are available at The Book Center, Mezzos and at the door. Mezzos is located at 114 S. Centre Street, Downtown Cumberland. For more information, call 301-777-7750.