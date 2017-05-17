The board of directors of Embassy Theatre, 49 Baltimore Street, Cumberland, announces that reservations are now being accepted for the dinner/theatre package for the upcoming "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." One of Tennessee Williams's best-known works and his personal favorite, the play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1955. Set in the plantation home in the Mississippi Delta of Big Daddy Pollitt, a wealthy planter, the play examines the relationships among members of Big Daddy's family, primarily between his son Brick and Maggie the "Cat", Brick's wife. "We are partnering with Crabby Pig of Cumberland for this production, offering patrons an opportunity to enjoy a nice, relaxing dinner before the show," says director Jerard Puckett. "Those interested in the package call the theatre directly to make reservations, and we take care of everything from there," Puckett adds. The dates for the dinner/theatre package are Fridays and Saturdays, June 2-3 and 9-10. The package includes a full course dinner, dessert and gratuity at Crabby Pig, admission to "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," complimentary cocktail or beverage at the theatre, reserved VIP seating, and opportunity to have post-show photos taken with cast members. Price for couples is $85, singles $45 . MENU: Guests have choice of one of the following: *Crab Cake Dinner, 1 crab cake (broiled or fried) with choice of two sides *6 oz Steak with 4 shrimp (sautÃ©ed, fried or steamed) and choice of two sides *Rib & Seafood Combo (4 bones, & 4 shrimp - fried, steamed or sautÃ©ed), cornbread and one side *Pasta Alfredo (vegetarian, chicken, shrimp) or Scampi, with salad and garlic bread Dessert: Choice of Signature Bread Pudding or Cheesecake w/choice from three toppings (chocolate, raspberry or caramel). Dinners have a choice of the following sides: french fries, baked potato, garlic mashed potatoes, long grain wild rice, baked beans, fresh sautÃ©ed green beans, applesauce or sweet coleslaw. Dinner/Theatre reservations may be made by calling (240) 362-7183 . Return confirmation calls will be made to those making reservations to confirm dates, meal times and other details. Productions and events at Embassy Theatre are supported in part by the Allegany County Arts Council and the City of Cumberland.