The Downtown Cumberland Business Association and Mezzos presents Tom Watt and the Fruitcakes, aka The Buffettman, Saturday, May 20 at the Venue at Mezzos. The Buffett party starts at 3 pm. The Buffettman show runs 8 – 11 pm. Kicking off the fun is local band Twisted Unplugged featuring Larry Bonner, Chris Haines and Gary Riggleman playing a variety of acoustic favorites. Tickets are $15/person and are available at Mezzos, The Book Center and at the door. Put on your favorite Hawaiian shirt, enjoy a cheeseburger in paradise, a few margaritas and enjoy the music! Downtown Cumberland Farmer’s Market - 9:30 am – 2 pm. The Downtown Cumberland Farmer’s Market runs every Thursday from May – October. Community Shred Day sponsored by Chessie Federal Credit Union, Saturday, June 3, 9 am – 12 noon, 15 Commerce Drive (Chessie Corporate Office). It’s your identity. Keep it safe. 5 legal size boxes or paper market bags. In lieu of a shred fee, we are accepting donations of non-perishable food items for the Western Maryland Food Bank. For more information, call 301-777-1781 or visit www.chessiefcu.org. Estonian Traditional Belts on Display at City Hall - In cooperation with the Estonian Embassy and Cumberland's Sister City relationship with Viljandi, Estonia, the Mayor and City Council of Cumberland are hosting an exhibition of Estonian traditional belts. Such belts are among the most ancient and original pieces of Estonian folk dress and are used to decorate outfits and stress their beauty. The exhibition will be on display on the second floor of City Hall through the end of May. Cumberland Comes Alive – Live Music and Entertainment starts in Downtown Cumberland on Friday, June 2 with local oldies band, Solid Gold. Come down, have a great meal, enjoy some music and check out some of our shops. Music starts at 6:30 pm. Heritage Days – Cumberland’s official summer festival – June 10 & 11 – www.heritagedays.com or like us on facebook. Hello Cumberland Social – held each month, the first Thursday of the month, 6 – 9 pm, 37 N. Centre Street. New to town? Been here for a bit and looking to shake up your social scene? Join us. Agenda Free. Inclusive. Open minded. New comers. Natives. Free Admission. Looking for a great location for your next big event? Check out the Windsor Castle Events Centre (the former Cumberland Armory), 210 S. Centre Street. Windsor Castle is perfect for wedding receptions, dances, conferences, conventions, reunions and more! For more information, call 301-722-0005 Don’t forget, Downtown Cumberland parking on all surface lots is FREE on Saturdays, Sundays, Holidays and every day after 5 pm. RETAIL We are mid-way through National Women’s Health Week (May 14 – 20) and it’s time to make your health a priority. Stop by our PharmaCare West location at 64 Greene Street for everything from multi-vitamins, digestive aids, supplements for hair & nails, and much more. The store and our drive-thru are open Monday-Friday 9am to 6pm & Saturday 9am to 1pm. Phone 301.724.1183 and Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ thepharmacarenetwork. Dave Love of AZAD’S OF CUMBERLAND would like to encourage everyone to GET OUT & GET DOWNTOWN this summer season and visit the SUMMER LONG SIDEWALK SALE at Azad’s. Every Thursday, Friday & Saturday (weather permitting) Azad’s will display Discounted and Clearance items out on their sidewalk with savings from 50, 60 to 75% off regular retail prices. AZAD’S OF CUMBERLAND is located at The Qashqai Gallery in the old Bistro Building at 37 North Centre Street in Downtown Cumberland. 301.723.0818 This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it Barkin’ Basement Thrift Shop – Danielle Steele, James Patterson, Agatha Christie, Jackie Collins, Nora Roberts, Dean Koontz, John Grisham, David Baldacci are just a few of the authors that we have on our book shelves at Barkin’ Basement. We have hard backs and paperbacks and this week they’re all half price! That makes the hardbacks only 50 cents and the paperbacks a measly 25 cents. Isn’t it time you get to Barkin’ Basement Thrift Shop? We’re open Thursday – Sunday. We’re located at 45 Baltimore Street – www.barkinbasementthriftshop. com or like us on facebook. The LLBelle's have sprung into extended Spring Hours! Look us up at www.LewLewBelle.com and connect with us on Google, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat for daily updates and events! New arrivals are coming in weekly but they go out and fast as they come in so don't wait long! SALE RACK!! ~50% plus more! The stylists at LLB host private parties as well as scheduled styling sessions. For enquiries contact Cari @ 301-876-4466. Lew Lew Belle Boutique Store Hours: Sunday: 12-3, Monday: Closed, Tuesday: 10-6, Wednesday: 10-6, Thursday: 10-6, Friday: 10-7, Saturday 10-6 The Vapor Room, Cumberland's Award winning electronic cigarette shop is conveniently located on the downtown mall. Come visit our location at 57 N Centre Street. The Vapor Room Weekly Sales and Specials: Every Tuesday – Double Punch Tuesday. Get a Bonus stamp on your AppCard when buying a 30ml bottle or larger.

The Vapor Room is a trusted retailer of top electronic cigarette brands and premium nicotine e-liquids. Our Appcard rewards program offers our customers generous discounts on future purchases.

Our Downtown Cumberland shop is open Monday through Saturday 10AM-6PM . Stop in and speak with one of our friendly staff today! The Tea Cupboard – Tea with the Fairies is June 24 and 26th! We are now accepting reservations and payment will hold your place! This evening event is outside in the garden, weather permitting. Our band of fairies and Jerome the Gnome come to full size for Mid Summer Night! Call the shop for more information and to make your reservation. Pat Wilt is our next artist for Paint and Sip, Sunday, May 21st, from 1:30 till 4:30. We will be working in acrylics. Time for a cuppa of your favorite loose tea, hot or iced. Peach Melba, Bohemian Raspberry, Cherry Almond, or maybe Star of India or Kennilworth, pick up an ounce or two! Buy nine your tenth is free! We have gorgeous new teapots in! Stop in the tea room for a pot of tea; add some scones, a quick lunch of soup and savories or our full Queen City Tea and you can also do some shopping! The tea shop is now open Tuesdays from 11 until 3. Wednesday through Saturday, the tea shop is open from 9 until 5, and the tea room is open from 11-2! We love having parties, birthdays, anniversaries, church groups, clubs and organizations, call for details! Be sure to get details on joining our Jane Austen Book Club! Parking is always free on Saturdays and Sundays! You can find us at 49 North Centre Street, Downtown Cumberland, 301-777-7721, on Facebook as The Tea Cupboard or our web page at theteacupboard.net Love to go antiquing and thrifting? Want to discover a handmade treasure? Downtown Cumberland has some great shops including MountainShine Creative, Fort Cumberland Emporium, Baltimore Street Collectibles, Barkin’ Basement Thrift Shop (Thursday – Sunday), Queen City Flea Market (Friday – Sunday), Windsor Castle Antiques & Flea Market (Sundays only), Country Accents on Greene – all filled with antiques, collectibles, handmade items. Stop in and discover it for yourself. GREAT GIFT IDEA! DCBA (Downtown Cumberland Gift Certificates) are available at The Book Center and may be used at any DCBA member’s business. You may find out who is a DCBA member online at www.visitcumberland.org WINING & DINING & HOSPITALITY Every Wednesday night starting at 9 pm, it’s Open Mic and Jam Night at Uncle Jack’s Pub and Pizzeria, 20 S. Mechanic Street. Mezzo's Lunch Specials – All Lunch Specials are $6.50 each! Wednesday – Open faced hot chicken sandwich and gravy with fries Working Woman's Wednesday 5-8pm. Half priced dips and 4.50 Martinis! Winey Wednesday!! Thursday -Honey mustard Grilled Chicken and bacon wrap with fries or side salad Trivia Night with Randy Means! Prizes and Giveaways!!! Starting at 7:30pm Friday - Cajun spice shrimp alfredo over Penne pasta Musical Entertainment by: Split Image Band 10:00pm Saturday - Half Price Pizza day !! 8:00pm - Upstairs at the Venue Musical Entertainment by: Tom Watt and the FruitCakes- 15.00 ticket price. Pre-party begins at 3:00pm Sunday - All You Can Eat for $10.50 per person. Chicken Wings, Nachos, Boneless Chicken Wings, Hamburger Sliders Full lunch menu, including Great salads and baked potatoes all served fresh. Booking weddings, anniversaries, engagement parties, and reunions in our beautiful room upstairs. Smaller room available. Call for details! Need to raise money for your organization? Call us to schedule a Spirit Night! Kitchen and Bar hours: Monday through Thursday 11:00am until Midnight Friday and Saturday 11:00am until 2:00am Sunday 12:00 noon until Midnight Kitchen open late every night of the week! Ristorante Ottaviani - Every Friday night beginning at 8 pm, it’s Friday Happy Hour Wine Tasting with half price bottles of wine. Stop in and sample a new wine or enjoy your favorite. Saturday mornings, it’s Bloody Mary Brunch at City Lights! Every Saturday from 11 am – 2 pm, enjoy Cumberland’s original make-your-own Bloody Mary bar and City Light’s Saturday brunch featuring 5 – 6 seasonal specials that change weekly. City Lights American Grill & Bar is located at 59 Baltimore Street, 301-722-9800. Mezzos is scheduling Spirit Nights for any organizations wanting to hold a profitable fundraiser. Call Angel at Mezzos at 301-777-7750 for details. City Lights Beer & Burger Thursdays – Every Thursday from 5:00 to close we will be offering a Gourmet Burger with Fries and a Pint of Beer for $10.95. City Lights Wine & Cheese Wednesdays – Enjoy Three Cheese Board and 2 glasses of house wine for $15 or order any one of their Cheese Boards and get 25% off any bottle of wine. To see City Lights full menu, visit www.citylightsamericangrill. com. LIVING, BUSINESS, FINANCIAL OPPORTUNITIES Short Term Stay? Rehabilitation? Respite Care? Are you looking for an affordable, secure, friendly place to stay short term or recuperate from a recent surgery or other event? The Kensington Assisted Living Community is located in the heart of Cumberland. We offer all the following and more for your comfort and convenience – furnished suites – private baths – no long-term commitment – medication management – three home cooked meals daily – housekeeping services – laundry services – activity program – 24-hour staffing with personal care services tailored to individual needs – in-house rehab offering PT & OT services – free transportation for medical, social, events, clubs, churches, personal errands and shopping – all in a homelike atmosphere. Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Cumberland. Call or drop by for a tour. 1 Baltimore Street, 301-777-8800 Fort Cumberland Emporium has one open vendor space, approximately 85 square feet. Monthly cost is $110 plus four work days/month. If you are interested in joining the vendors at the Emporium, please call 301-724-5504 for more information. Looking for a product to help promote your business? Imprinted pens with your name are appreciated by those who receive them. Promotional Products Fast is a local business affiliated with Heritage Marketing, a DCBA member and publisher of Off I-68 Magazine. Promotional Products Fast sells all kinds of promotional ad specialty items. Everything from mugs, totes, backpacks, beach towels, caps, umbrellas, yardsticks, rulers, to tech products and padfolios can be imprinted with your business name! Area hospitals, restaurants, furniture stores, local government, schools, scenic railroads, funeral homes and retail businesses have all purchased from Promotional Products Fast. In business since 2003, Promotional Products Fast is a member to the Advertising Specialty Institute, and Chesapeake Promotional Products Association. They provided magnets to DCBA when the association first started! To see samples and catalogs, call: 240-727-8025. LITERARY/LIBRARY/FOR KIDS Allegany County One Card - Your Allegany County Library card, FSU student ID card, or Allegany College of Maryland Library Card can now be used to borrow materials from any of the Allegany County libraries, FSU library or AMC library. More information about using your library card at any library across the county can be found by visiting or contacting any of the libraries or email alleganycountylibrary@ alleganycountylibrary.info. Summer is just around the corner and so is the Allegany County Library’s System’s Summer Reading Club! SRC is for all ages, not just kids, although the research is clear that children who don’t read during the summer can lose up to 3 months of reading progress and that loss has a cumulative, long-term effect. People of all ages can pick-up a reading log at any library branch starting May 15th; adults receive a free tote bag with their first log. Completed logs can be turned back in starting June 14th for a prize (Ages 0-12) and the chance to win a grand prize pack (Ages 13-18 and 19 and up). Grand prize packs are designed around genres of reading and offer a variety of gift certificates, tickets, and merchandise to local retailers and attractions. Winners may choose the package of their choice. Children and teens also have the chance to win a $500 College Savings Plan of Maryland package as well as free tickets to see the Orioles play in August and visit the Maryland Science Center in Baltimore. Looking for free and fun activities this summer? Allegany County Library’s “Wednesdays With Us” program series is back again this year with the theme of “Build A Better World.” Beginning June 14th, every library branch will host a free family event at 2:00 p.m. every Wednesday. For adults, the Washington Street Library will have special programming during the annual Heritage Days Festival. The beloved children's author, Laura Ingalls Wilder, (as portrayed by local actress and educator Ellen McDaniel-Weissler,) will be at the Washington Street Library on Sunday, June 11 from 1:00 to 2:30PM to tell the story of her journey to womanhood in the long-gone pioneer days on the American frontier. Author and historian Jay Heavner will be book signing at the Washington Street Library on Saturday, June 10 from 10:00AM to 5:00PM and again onSunday, June 11 from 1:00PM to 5:00PM. Mr. Heavner is the author of the award winning “Braddock’s Gold” series as well as his newest release “Death at Windover” – a murder mystery set in the swamps near Florida's Kennedy Space Center. All library programs and events are available on our online calendar at: http://www. alleganycountylibrary.info/ events or contact Jennifer Spriggs at 301-777-1200 or jspriggs@ alleganycountylibrary.info. June 14 Frostburg Library-Illustration with Jamison Odone George’s Creek Library-Backyard Bugs & Garden Critters LaVale Library-Engineering with Dr. Crawford South Cumberland Library at HRDC-Zumba Fun with Ashley Washington St Library-Rocky Gap Scales & Tales Westernport Library-Dance Party w/ Amy & Taryn June 21 Frostburg Library-Arts POP with Lindsey Crabtree George’s Creek Library-Zumba Fun with Ashley LaVale Library-Illustration with Jamison Odone South Cumberland Library at HRDC-LEGO Mania! Washington St Library-Engineering with Dr. Crawford Westernport Library-LEGO Mania! June 28 Frostburg Library-Engineering with Dr. Crawford George’s Creek Library-Capering Kids Petting Zoo LaVale Library-Backyard Bugs & Garden Critters South Cumberland Library at HRDC-Arts POP with Lindsey Crabtree Washington St Library-Build A Better Body Westernport Library-Zumba Fun with Ashley July 5 Frostburg Library-Backyard Bugs & Garden Critters George’s Creek Library-Engineering with Dr. Crawford LaVale Library-Zumba Fun with Ashley South Cumberland Library-Dance Party w/ Amy & Taryn Washington St Library- Arts POP with Lindsey Crabtree Westernport Library-Build A Better Body July 12 Frostburg Library-Pirates Ahoy! All day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. George’s Creek Library-Dance Party w/ Amy & Taryn LaVale Library-Frostburg Library South Cumberland Library-Build A Better Body Washington St Library-Backyard Bugs & Garden Critters Westernport Library-Engineering with Dr. Crawford July 19 Frostburg Library-Zumba Fun with Ashley George’s Creek Library-Build A Better Body LaVale Library-Dance Party with Amy & Taryn South Cumberland Library-Engineering with Dr. Crawford Washington St Library-Pet Care w/Animal Shelter Westernport Library-Hip Hop with Danielle July 26 Frostburg Library-Build A Better Body George’s Creek Library-Hip Hop with Danielle LaVale Library-Capering Kids Petting Zoo South Cumberland Library-Pet Care w/Animal Shelter Washington St Library-Dance Party w/ Amy & Taryn Westernport Library-Backyard Bugs & Garden Critters August 2 Frostburg Library-Dance Party w/ Amy & Taryn George’s Creek Library-Arts POP with Lindsey Crabtree LaVale Library-Build A Better Body South Cumberland Library-Backyard Bugs & Garden Critters Washington St Library-Safety with Cumberland Police Westernport Library-Marshmallow Madness At The Book Center - Join us for STORY TIME, the 3rd Saturday of every month at 1:00 pm! We will have fun story readings along with interactive crafts for your child. We recommend ages 2-6, but all ages are welcome. A parent or guardian must attend with the child. At the Book Center - Join us for ADULT BOOK CLUB, the 2nd Wednesday of every month at 6:00 pm! If you like food, wine, and great books, then this is the place for you! Call us to reserve a copy of our monthly selection and receive a members’ only discount. All children from birth to their 5th birthday are eligible for the Imagination Library of Allegany County! The only requirement – the child must live in Allegany County! This program mails one age appropriate book each month to children at no cost to the family! For more information and/or a registration form or information about sponsoring a child, please call the United Way office – 301-722-2700! MUSEUMS/WMSR The Gordon-Roberts House at 218 Washington Street, Cumberland, presents Third Thursday Theater. Each month a classic movie will be shown, starring a famous Hollywood personality born in that month. These events are free and open to the public. Bring a camp chair and a snack and enjoy the discussion after the movie! Film & discussion begin at 7 pm. For more information call the Allegany County Historical Society at 301-777-8678 and visit us on the web at www.gordon-robertshouse.com. May 18 th (Fred Astaire) -- "The Sky's the Limit"

June 15 th (Judy Garland) -- "The Clock"

July 20 th (Olivia de Havilland) -- "Devotion"

August 17 th (Gene Kelly) -- "The Three Musketeers"

September 21 st (Mickey Rooney) -- "Boys Town”

October 19 th (Jean Arthur) -- "The More the Merrier"

November 16 th (Gene Tierney) -- "The Ghost and Mrs. Muir"

December 21st (Humphrey Bogart) -- "We're No Angels" The Docent & Volunteer Team of C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts is searching for a few local individuals interested in joining the Docent Team for the 2017 season. There are immediate needs to fill open spaces on the calendar with future opportunities available throughout the season. Training and scheduling will be available in the days to come with one of our veteran docents. If you are interested please contact Dave Love at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it Commitments levels for the season vary from docent to docent and can be as light or as heavy as you like and are available. The Gilchrist is a great opportunity for individuals looking to get involved in the art and history community and welcomes volunteers from all levels of interest. To learn more about the Gilchrist visit www.gilchristgallery.com Please feel free to share this need. Western Maryland Scenic Railroad Resumes Summer Schedule - The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad has resumed its summer schedule. For the months of May, June, July and August, Mountain Limited excursions from Cumberland to Frostburg will run on Thursdays through Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday's at 1:00 p.m. New for 2017, WMSR will be hosting their popular Murder Mystery dinner theatre trains every Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. All excursions are approximately 3 hours long and include a 1-hour layover at the Frostburg Depot. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.WMSR.com or call 1-800-TRAIN-50. Whiskey Rebellion Fest – June 9 – 10 – Allegany Museum, 3 Pershing Street. Friday, June 9, taste unique whiskeys and other spirits, feast on delectable food, listen to Grand Ol’ Ditch, play Colonial pub games, enjoy historic re-enactments, sample cigars, sober rides available. $50/person. The Cumberland Cultural Foundation will present the exhibit "Nature and History" at the C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts, 104 Washington St, Cumberland MD, from May 5 through May 28. The exhibit will feature works by wood turned artist, Mike Cope along with a variety of art from the private collections of the Allaway family, the Giarritta family, the Halmos family, the Lin/Irvin family, the Persons family, and the Scarpelli family. Gallery guests will have the opportunity to meet the artist and the art collectors at the opening reception May 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. MIke Cope's favorite approach is to find a gnarly piece of wood and let its inner beauty come out. Whether that happens to be a bowl, a vase, or an abstract expression, Cope's goal is to create an agile form that has volume without a mass. For the first time ever, the Gilchrist Gallery will display art pieces from the private collections of 6 Cumberland MD families who have been patrons of the arts community for many years. This exhibit will give gallery visitors an unprecedented opportunity to view these items and gain a glimpse into what motivated the collectors to make them their own. The Gilchrist is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit facebook.com/gilchristgallery, call 301-724-5800 or email gilchristgalleryandmuseum@ gmail.com The 4th Friday of each month March through October, you are invited to sip n' learn with the Allegany County Historical Society. A presentation by a local educator, artisan or historical re-enactor is followed by a light two-course luncheon and 2 flavors of tea. Often tea from The Tea Cupboard in Cumberland is featured and guests enjoy goodies from local bakeries like Lorenzo’s in Frostburg or M&M Bake Shop in Cumberland. Fourth Friday teas each month are hosted at The Gordon-Roberts House / 218 Washington Street, Cumberland MD & begin at 11:00 am. Tickets for ACHS partners (members) are $15.00 and $20.00 for non-partners. Call 301-777-8678 for reservations. Seats sell quite quickly so reservations are necessary. May 26 - Western Maryland’s African American History by Professor Lynn Bowman

June 23 - Mary Lincoln’s Family, living history portrayal by JoAnn Peterson

July 28 - Becky McClarran & the Allegany County Animal Shelter present, Pets of The Turn of the Century OR Sgt. Stubby: WWI decorated Dog. You are invited to bring donations for the Shelter!

August 25 - First Lady Edith Roosevelt, Presented by Historian Amy Monaco

September 22 - J.B. Walton & Western Maryland by ACHS Executive Director, Evan Slonaker

October 27 - A Special Christmas Story by Reverend Martha Magill . The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 172 Museum is open to the public every Friday from noon – 6 pm. On display are actual weapons and replica weapons, photographs, equipment, souvenirs, rations, uniforms and other memorabilia provided by Vietnam veterans or their families or friends. A video is available for the public to watch. The museum is open each Friday, there is no admission fee and groups may tour the museum at other times by appointment by calling 301-777-7001. ENTERTAINMENT – MUSIC, THEATRE, ETC. The Downtown Cumberland Business Association and Mezzos presents Tom Watt and the Fruitcakes, aka The Buffettman, Saturday, May 20 at the Venue at Mezzos. The party starts at 4 pm. The Buffettman show runs 8 – 11 pm. Tickets are $15/person and are available at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Put on your favorite Hawaiian shirt, enjoy a cheeseburger in paradise, a few margaritas and enjoy the music! The Allegany County Historical Society will be hosting the second film in the Third Thursday Theater free classic film series. See 1943's "The Sky's the Limit" starring Fred Astaire this Thursday, May 18th at 7 pm at The Gordon-Roberts House on Washington street in Cumberland, MD. Bring a camp chair and a snack and enjoy the discussion after the movie. For additional information please contact 301-777-8678 or visit us on Facebook at The Allegany County Historical Society. Open Mic On Sunday Nights will be held every Sunday, May-September at Embassy Theatre on the historic downtown Cumberland Mall, 49 Baltimore Street. Open Mic Nights will be held from 6-10 pm, with sign-ups beginning at 6 pm. You don't have to be a musician to join the fun. Performers of all ages and genres are welcome and encouraged. There is no cover charge, and those under age 18 are permitted with adult. Passport Cafe will be open during each Open Mic on Sunday Nights, with a full cash bar and snacks. Call (240) 362-7183 for more information. Or, visit embassytheatrecumberland on Facebook. JUNE 2-4 and 9-11 - "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof", Embassy Theatre, 49 Baltimore Street, Cumberland, Fri/Sat 8 pm and Sun 2 pm...Passport Cafe open in the lobby. Allegany Allied Arts, Inc., is pleased to continue a new collaboration between the Queen City Film Festival (QCFF) and The Movie Brewdio, "The Film Lab." "The Film Lab" is a monthly gathering bringing together film professionals, patrons, and fans. Each meeting features a guest speaker and may include a short screening block. Every first Monday* from 6-9pm (speaker at 7pm) at Oscar's Restaurant, 1103 E Oldtown Rd, Cumberland, Maryland 21502. These are the dates for "The Film Lab" at Oscar's: Monday, June 5, 2017

Monday, July 3, 2017

Monday, August 7, 2017

*TUESDAY, September 5, 2017

Monday, October 2, 2017

Monday, November 6, 2017

Monday, December 4, 2017 Allegany Allied Arts, Inc., can be reached by mail at 101 Decatur St., Cumberland, MD 21502. Please visit us at www.alleganyalliedarts.org, or www.facebook.com/ alleganyalliedarts. For more information, please contact info@ alleganyalliedarts.org. The Allegany Arts Council hosts a group dance lesson and social dance for all ages. In cooperation with Patricia Golden, owner of Industrial Ballroom, the "Third Friday" dance sessions offer the opportunity to learn a new dance step and then practice it with others in the lovely wooden-floored spaces of the Saville and Schwab Galleries. There is an optional potluck bring a dish to share if you're up to it. Bring your own beverage of choice. Water is provided. The Lesson will rotate through swing, salsa, rumba, chacha, Waltz, fox trot, and tango. Each session costs $10 for an individual, or $18 for a couple. The lesson begins at 7:15 pm and the Dance starts at 8:00 pm. The Saville Gallery is located at 9 N. Centre Street in Cumberland, MD. All are welcome. DELFEST – May 25 – 29 – Allegany County Fairgrounds. The festival runs for 4 Days/Nights with Late Night Shows, On-Site Camping, Kid's Area/Activities, Artist Playshops, a Bluegrass Band Competition, Food & Drink, Arts & Crafts and much more! Tickets are on sale at goo.gl/DhBH0O. Get the whole lineup at www.delfest.com ART Artful Fashion - May 6- May 27. Artful Fashion means artistically designed and (usually) handcrafted clothing, jewelry and accessories. It means unique artwork designed for the human body. We will feature work of the highest caliber in craftsmanship and technical ability as well as creative expression and visual appeal. Exhibition duration: May 6 - 27, 2017 Reception: Saturday, May 13, 6-8pm. Public reception Saturday, May 13 6-8pm. JOB/CHARITABLE/VOLUNTEER /OPPORTUNITIES Love dogs and cats? The Allegany County Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers to help at the shelter. Applications and information are available at www.alleganyanimalshelter.com. ACAS is the only municipal no-kill shelter in the state of Maryland. Not a member of the Downtown Cumberland Business Association (DCBA)? Even if you don’t have a business in Downtown Cumberland, you can join as a Friend of DCBA. Membership forms are available at www.visitcumberland.org. Join in and support the efforts of Downtown Cumberland businesses in keeping our Downtown alive and vibrant. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.visitcumberland.org or www.mdmountainside.com If you and/or your business have any Downtown Cumberland special events, sales, etc. you would like to include in this weekly email, please send the information to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it What's Happening in Downtown Cumberland is sponsored by the Downtown Cumberland Business Association (DCBA).