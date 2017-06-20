The Cumberland Comes Alive concert series welcomes Hot Sauce Willie to Bands on the Bricks on Friday evening June 23. The band will be performing on the First Peoples Community Credit Union Historic City Center Stage at the corner of Liberty & Baltimore Streets at 6:30 pm. The performance is free of charge, but seating is limited, so donâ€™t forget your folding lawn chair.

Recovered from the wreckage of 'The Fighting Hellfish Blues Band', Hot Sauce Willie have been delighting local crowds with their unique mix of classic rock, R&B, pop, and blues since 2008. The band features Matt Pesta (guitar/vocals), Dave Dorsey (guitar/vocals), Nathan Castleman (bass), Nick Monteleone (keys), Brian Glisan (drums/vocals), and David Schram (sax/harmonica, vocals).

Cumberland Comes Alive is Western Marylandâ€™s premier outdoor concert series. It is presented by Burgmeiers Hauling Inc. and is produced by the City of Cumberlandâ€™s Downtown Development Commission.

Bands on the Bricks concerts take place in the heart of Cumberland on the bricks of Baltimore Street in Historic City Center from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm every Friday until August 25.

For more information or to become a sponsor, contact the Downtown Development Commission Promotions Director at 301-724-3655 or visit www.downtowncumberland.com

