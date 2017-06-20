CUMBERLAND, MD - The celebrated career of Broadway impresario George M. Cohan who, along with his parents and sister created a lifetime of Great White Way blockbuster hits for over four decades in New York's Manhattan, will be presented as "The Four Cohans" for four shows July 6-9 at Embassy Theatre in Downtown Cumberland. Admission for the show is $10 per person, with a discount admission of $8 for family parties of four of more. The four performances will be performed by the company of actors, who, along with director Mark Baker, veteran of New York, regional and international theatre appearances, will present a two-act musical tribute of 75 minutes from the Cohan family's vast repertoire of classic pre-Tin Pan Alley fare. Baker taught acting and English at Pittsburgh's Creative and Performing Arts High School, and will share techniques from private study, as well as formative studies at Carnegie Mellon University, the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and Neighborhood Playhouse. Cast members, in addition to Mark Baker, are Larry McGreevy, Trish Morgan, Don Stephens, Amy Clise, Karl Vogtman, Ryan Maust, Kyle Vogtman, Beth Clise and Raven Malone. Don Stephens will serve as Music Director; Jennifer Grein will be the stage manager. Official photographer for the production will be Sam Bennett, and Rocky Alls will serve as videographer. Reservations can be made by calling the Embassy at (240) 362-7183 . For more information, visit Facebook at embassytheatrecumberland. The picnic/theatre package is an interactive visit to share a picnic with The Cohan Family in the lobby, backstage in their dressing areas, upstairs in the green room and in the theatre for the show. Picnic-goers will be escorted to the areas and welcomed by picnic guides. The Southern Country Picnic/Theatre is a chance to bring the family, or just make it a picnic with your most favorite people. Enjoy the red and white checkered tablecloths, wildflower centerpieces, red/white/blue picnic-decor, cafe-style seating in the Embassy lobby. Picnic is served buffet-style, beginning at 6:00 pm on July 6 , 7 and 8, and reservations are required. "The Four Cohans" follows at 7:30 pm . The final show is Sunday, July 9 at 2:30 pm , but there is no picnic that day. Deadline for picnic/theatre reservations is no later than July 2 . Cost - which includes Southern Country Picnic, admission to "The Four Cohans," complimentary cocktail or beverage during the show, reserved VIP seating, opportunity for post-show photos/autographs with Mark Baker and cast members - $30 Adult Single, $50 Adult Couple, $95 Family Package (for four people...for each additional family member, add $25) Southern Country Picnic Menu: Fried Chicken Cucumber Salad Macaroni and Cheese Green Beans and Taters Cornbread and Butter Sweet Ice Tea/Coffee Fruit Cobbler w/Vanilla Ice Cream All productions and activities at Embassy Theatre are supported in part by the Allegany County Arts Council and the City of Cumberland.