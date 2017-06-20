What’s Happening in Downtown Cumberland Father’s Day – Sunday, June 18 Mountain Maryland Plein Air – June 19- 25 Car & Truck Show/Commercial Property Showcase – June 24 Shop Local! Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is Love the Local! Support Your Local Businesses Downtown Cumberland Farmer’s Market - 9:30 am – 1 pm. The Downtown Cumberland Farmer’s Market runs every Thursday from May – October. Car & Truck Show sponsored by the Tri-Valley Lambda Car Club International, Saturday, June 24, 10 am – 4 pm in Historic City Center, Downtown Cumberland. All years, makes, and models vehicles plus live music, youth judging, peoples’ choice voting, and more. There will also be Silent Movies Car Comedies (10 -12 noon) and Classic Car TV ads (1 -3 pm) at the Embassy Theatre. For more information to to register online, visit www.tri-valley.org. Commercial Property Showcase -June 24, hosted by Cumberland Economic Development Corporation.The showcase event is an open invitation to buyer's agents and investors to visit Cumberland and discuss opportunities which exist in our commercial property market including property for sale/incentives to buy/small business start up help/and relocation information. A realtor/investor reception will be held on the second floor of the Queen City Creamery (108 W Harrison St) from 9:30 until 11 on the day of the event. The CEDC welcomes buyers’ agents and investors to join us for complimentary coffee and breakfast. CEDC staff and volunteers from partner organizations will be on hand at the Peskin building (145 Baltimore St) from11-2to discuss commercial property and distribute maps relating to featured properties. Independence Day at Canal Place – July 4, 8 pm - Save the date for a free, family-friendly concert by the Potomac Concert Band on the festival grounds followed by the city's fireworks display. Bring your lawn chair. Cumberland Pride Festival is in its FIRST year in 2017! This year’s festival takes place Sunday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in downtown Cumberland on the mall. Local businesses, performers, and organizations are coming together to celebrate the LGBTQ community in and near the Cumberland area. Members of the LGBTQ community, as well as their families and allies, are invited to come out and enjoy an afternoon of togetherness. There will be organized youth activities, live music, and performances. Cumberland Pride is dedicated to promoting diversity and creating a more visible and united LGBTQ community. Cumberland Pride is organized by local persons living in and near Cumberland, MD who are dedicated to support, educate, link, organize, and provide outreach to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer community of western Maryland. We cherish our allies. To participate in the event as a business or sponsor or personally, please use the email address below! General inquiries: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it Hello Cumberland Social – held each month, the first Thursday of the month, 6 – 9 pm, 37 N. Centre Street. New to town? Been here for a bit and looking to shake up your social scene? Join us. Agenda Free. Inclusive. Open minded. Newcomers. Natives. Free Admission. The 3rd Annual National Night Out - Cumberland will be held on Tuesday, August 1 , from 5-8 p.m. on Somerville Ave. (between Oldtown Rd & Industrial Blvd.) A NNO Kick - Off Event - Free Swim and a Movie will be held on Monday, July 31 at the Constitution Park Pool. Offered will be a Free Swim, 6:30-8 p.m. and the movie "Finding Dory" on the pool patio beginning at dusk. Nationally known as America's Night Out Against Crime, National Night Out is held the first Tuesday in August annually. Cumberland joins with 35 million people and 16,500 communities across the United States to celebrate this community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. National Night Out brings back a true sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Contact Terri Hast, 301-759-6517 for details or to find out how you can get involved. Locally https://www.facebook. com/NNOCumberland/ Nationally https://natw.org/about Looking for a great location for your next big event? Check out the Windsor Castle Events Centre (the former Cumberland Armory), 210 S. Centre Street. Windsor Castle is perfect for wedding receptions, dances, conferences, conventions, reunions and more! For more information, call 301-722-0005 Don’t forget, Downtown Cumberland parking on all surface lots is FREE on Saturdays, Sundays, Holidays and every day after 5 pm. RETAIL Love to go antiquing and thrifting? Want to discover a handmade treasure? Downtown Cumberland has some great shops including MountainShine Creative, Fort Cumberland Emporium, Baltimore Street Collectibles, Barkin’ Basement Thrift Shop (Thursday – Sunday), Fitzy’s Nifty Nook, Queen City Flea Market (Friday – Sunday), Windsor Castle Antiques & Flea Market (Sundays only), Country Accents on Greene, GiGi’s Attic – all filled with antiques, collectibles, handmade items. Stop in and discover it for yourself. We are mid-way through National Men’s Health Week (June 12-18) and it’s time to make your health a priority. Stop by our PharmaCare West location at 64 Greene Street for everything from multi-vitamins, digestive aids, supplements for muscle, memory and energy. The store and our drive-thru are open Monday-Friday 9am to 6pm & Saturday 9am to 1pm. Phone 301.724.1183 and Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ thepharmacarenetwork. Dave Love of AZAD’S OF CUMBERLAND would like to encourage everyone to GET OUT & GET DOWNTOWN this summer season and visit the SUMMER LONG SIDEWALK SALE at Azad’s. Every Thursday, Friday & Saturday (weather permitting) Azad’s will display Discounted and Clearance items out on their sidewalk with savings from 50, 60 to 75% off regular retail prices. AZAD’S OF CUMBERLAND is located at The Qashqai Gallery in the old Bistro Building at 37 North Centre Street in Downtown Cumberland.301.723.0818 This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it Barkin’ Basement Thrift Shop – 25% OFF all books, video, music, and games this week. We’re open Thursday – Sunday. We’re located at 45 Baltimore Street – www. barkinbasementthriftshop.com or like us on facebook. The Vapor Room, Cumberland's Award-winning electronic cigarette shop is conveniently located on the downtown mall. Come visit our location at 57 N Centre Street.

• The Vapor Room Weekly Sales and Specials: Every Tuesday – Double Punch Tuesday. Get a Bonus stamp on your AppCard when buying a 30ml bottle or larger.

• The Vapor Room is a trusted retailer of top electronic cigarette brands and premium nicotine e-liquids. Our Appcard rewards program offers our customers generous discounts on future purchases.

• Our Downtown Cumberland shop is open Monday through Saturday 10AM-6PM. Stop in and speak with one of our friendly staff today! The Tea Cupboard – Tea with the Fairies is June 24 and 26th! This is our biggest event of the year and we are almost sold out! Call now for a reservation, $20 per person, payment holds your place! This evening event is outside in the garden, weather permitting, inside if not. Our band of fairies and Jerome the Gnome come to full size for Mid Summer Night! Call the shop for more information and to make your reservation! In August, Lita Havens returns for a Paint and Sip! Mixed Media with watercolors and colored pencils. You will do two projects, all materials are provided, and tea and light refreshments…. $35.00 for each class, seating is limited payment holds your seat! Time for a cuppa of your favorite loose tea, hot or iced. Strawberry Fields Green Tea, Rainbow Rooibos, Peach Melba, or maybe Sweet Dreams to help you sleep, pick up an ounce or two! Buy nine your tenth is free! Stop in the tea room for a pot of tea; add some scones, a quick lunch of soup and savories or our full Queen City Tea and you can also do some shopping! The tea shop is now open Tuesdays from 11 until 3 and is serving a cream tea (tea and scones) from 11 until 2. Wednesday through Saturday, the tea shop is open from 9 until 5, and the tea room is open from 11-2! We love having parties, birthdays, anniversaries, church groups, clubs and organizations, call for details! Be sure to get details on joining our Jane Austen Book Club! Parking is always free on Saturdays and Sundays! You can find us at 49 North Centre Street, Downtown Cumberland, 301-777-7721, on Facebook as The Tea Cupboard or our web page at theteacupboard.net GREAT GIFT IDEA! DCBA (Downtown Cumberland Gift Certificates) are available at The Book Center and may be used at any DCBA member’s business. You may find out who is a DCBA member online at www.visitcumberland.org WINING & DINING & HOSPITALITY Queen City Creamery - Burgers & Shakes Coming Soon! Stay tuned. Every Wednesday night starting at 9 pm, it’s Open Mic and Jam Night at Uncle Jack’s Pub and Pizzeria, 20 S. Mechanic Street. Ristorante Ottaviani - Every Friday night beginning at 8 pm, it’s Friday Happy Hour Wine Tasting with half price bottles of wine. Stop in and sample a new wine or enjoy your favorite. Mezzos Lunch Specials - $6.50–

• Wednesday - Taco loaded baked potato

Working Woman's Wednesday 5-8pm. Half priced dips and 4.50 Martinis!

• Thursday - Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders and fries

Trivia Night with Randy Means! Prizes and Giveaways!!! Starting at 7:30pm

• Friday - Shrimp Scampi over Spaghetti

Men in Motion Male Revue Show @ The Venue at Mezzos - 8pm

• Saturday - Half Price Pizza day! Dance Party starting at 9pm

• Sunday - All You Can Eat for $10.50 per person. Chicken Wings, Nachos, Boneless Chicken Wings, Hamburger Sliders

• Food served until 12:00am - Sunday through Thursday; Food served until 2:00am Friday and Saturday

• The Venue at Mezzos - now booking weddings, anniversaries, engagement parties, and reunions in our beautiful room upstairs. Smaller room available. Call for details! Saturday mornings, it’s Bloody Mary Brunch at City Lights! Every Saturday from 11 am – 2 pm, enjoy Cumberland’s original make-your-own Bloody Mary bar and City Light’s Saturday brunch featuring 5 – 6 seasonal specials that change weekly. City Lights American Grill & Bar is located at 59 Baltimore Street, 301-722-9800. Mezzos is scheduling Spirit Nights for any organizations wanting to hold a profitable fundraiser. Call Angel at Mezzos at 301-777-7750 for details. City Lights Beer & Burger Thursdays – Every Thursday from 5:00 to close we will be offering a Gourmet Burger with Fries and a Pint of Beer for $10.95. City Lights Wine & Cheese Wednesdays – Enjoy Three Cheese Board and 2 glasses of house wine for $15 or order any one of their Cheese Boards and get 25% off any bottle of wine. To see City Lights full menu, visit www. citylightsamericangrill.com. LIVING, BUSINESS, FINANCIAL OPPORTUNITIES Short Term Stay? Rehabilitation? Respite Care? Are you looking for an affordable, secure, friendly place to stay short term or recuperate from a recent surgery or another event? The Kensington Assisted Living Community is located in the heart of Cumberland. We offer all the following and more for your comfort and convenience – furnished suites – private baths – no long-term commitment – medication management – three home cooked meals daily – housekeeping services – laundry services – activity program – 24-hour staffing with personal care services tailored to individual needs – in-house rehab offering PT & OT services – free transportation for medical, social, events, clubs, churches, personal errands and shopping – all in a homelike atmosphere. Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Cumberland. Call or drop by for a tour. 1 Baltimore Street, 301-777-8800 Fort Cumberland Emporium has one open vendor space, approximately 85 square feet. Monthly cost is $110 plus four work days/month. If you are interested in joining the vendors at the Emporium, please call 301-724-5504 for more information. Looking for a product to help promote your business? Imprinted pens with your name are appreciated by those who receive them. Promotional Products Fast is a local business affiliated with Heritage Marketing, a DCBA member and publisher of Off I-68 Magazine. Promotional Products Fast sells all kinds of promotional ad specialty items. Everything from mugs, totes, backpacks, beach towels, caps, umbrellas, yardsticks, rulers, to tech products and padfolios can be imprinted with your business name! Area hospitals, restaurants, furniture stores, local government, schools, scenic railroads, funeral homes and retail businesses have all purchased from Promotional Products Fast. In business since 2003, Promotional Products Fast is a member of the Advertising Specialty Institute, and Chesapeake Promotional Products Association. They provided magnets to DCBA when the association first started! To see samples and catalogs, call: 240-727-8025. LITERARY/LIBRARY/FOR KIDS Washington Street Library Wednesdays with Us! Bring the family to a fun and free program at the library! For the entire schedule at all the Allegany County libraries, visit alleganycountylibrary.info. All library programs and events are available on our online calendar at http://www. alleganycountylibrary.info/ events or contact Jennifer Spriggs at 301-777-1200 or jspriggs@ alleganycountylibrary.info

• Scales & Tales - June 14- 2:00 PM - Scales & Tales, an environmental education program of the Maryland Park Service, affords people the opportunity to see live wildlife, mostly native to Maryland, up close and personal. This informative and entertaining program uses live non-releasable birds of prey and reptiles to promote stewardship of our wildlife and other natural resources. Through the stories, or "tales" of how these animals come into the care of the program, Scales & Tales naturalists discuss very important environmental issues, such as loss of habitat, environmental pollution, resource management and biodiversity.

• Engineering with Dr. Crawford – June 21 -2:00 PM - Dr. Matthew Crawford, Assistant Professor of Chemistry at Frostburg State University, presents engineering with science. MAKE ART THIS SUMMER! The Allegany Arts Council will once again offer summer art camps for ages 7-12. Camps will be held Monday through Friday, 9am to 3pm at the Arts Council. Teachers Marne Troutman and Roy Devore will guide children in a variety of art instruction.

Sessions:

* June 26-30: Painting and Drawing: with Roy Devore.

Students will draw and paint from direct observation; especially still life, landscape, and figure drawing. The class will also incorporate illustration techniques involving ornithology.

* July 17-21: Printmaking: with Marne Troutman

Make your mark in this week long camp. Students will utilize a variety of image transfer techniques and learn you can print with and on just about anything. Processes such as relief prints, rubbings, collagraphs, stencils and mono printing will be explored.

* August 7-11: Sculpture: with Marne Troutman

If you love to build and construct, this camp is for you! The focus will be on viewing, exploring and creating three-dimensional artwork. We will create sculptures with a variety of materials and investigate sculptors such as Henry Moore and Alexander Calder.

Cost is $145 per session for members / $160 for non-members with a 15% discount for siblings. To register, contact the Arts Council at 301-777-2787. A $50 deposit is required at registration. Arts Council family memberships are available for $45 and are good for 365 days of family programming discounts. Looking for something fun to get the kids into this summer? Check out MountainShine Creative! Several weeks of kids’ camps are already scheduled for this summer! Sign up today! http://www. mountainshinecreative.com/ kidscamp At The Book Center - Join us for STORY TIME, the 3rd Saturday of every month at 1:00 pm! We will have fun story readings along with interactive crafts for your child. We recommend ages 2-6, but all ages are welcome. A parent or guardian must attend with the child. At the Book Center - Join us for ADULT BOOK CLUB, the 2nd Wednesday of every month at 6:00 pm! If you like food, wine, and great books, then this is the place for you! Call us to reserve a copy of our monthly selection and receive a members’ only discount. Allegany County One Card - Your Allegany County Library card, FSU student ID card, or Allegany College of Maryland Library Card can now be used to borrow materials from any of the Allegany County libraries, FSU library or AMC library. More information about using your library card at any library across the county can be found by visiting or contacting any of the libraries or emailalleganycountylibrary@ alleganycountylibrary.info. Summer is just around the corner and so is the Allegany County Library’s System’s Summer Reading Club! SRC is for all ages, not just kids, although the research is clear that children who don’t read during the summer can lose up to 3 months of reading progress and that loss has a cumulative, long-term effect. People of all ages can pick up a reading log at any library branch starting May 15th; adults receive a free tote bag with their first log. Completed logs can be turned back in starting June 14th for a prize (Ages 0-12) and the chance to win a grand prize pack (Ages 13-18 and 19 and up). Grand prize packs are designed around genres of reading and offer a variety of gift certificates, tickets, and merchandise to local retailers and attractions. Winners may choose the package of their choice. Children and teens also have the chance to win a $500 College Savings Plan of Maryland package as well as free tickets to see the Orioles play in August and visit the Maryland Science Center in Baltimore. All children from birth to their 5th birthday are eligible for the Imagination Library of Allegany County! The only requirement – the child must live in Allegany County! This program mails one age-appropriate book each month to children at no cost to the family! For more information and/or a registration form or information about sponsoring a child, please call the United Way office – 301-722-2700! MUSEUMS/WMSR The Gordon-Roberts House at 218 Washington Street, Cumberland, presents Third Thursday Theater. Each month a classic movie will be shown, starring a famous Hollywood personality born in that month. These events are free and open to the public. Bring a camp chair and a snack and enjoy the discussion after the movie! Film & discussion begin at 7 pm. For more information call the Allegany County Historical Society at 301-777-8678 and visit us on the web at www.gordon-robertshouse. com.

• June 15th (Judy Garland) -- "The Clock"

• July 20th (Olivia de Havilland) -- "Devotion"

• August 17th (Gene Kelly) -- "The Three Musketeers"

• September 21st (Mickey Rooney) -- "Boys Town”

• October 19th (Jean Arthur) -- "The More the Merrier"

• November 16th (Gene Tierney) -- "The Ghost and Mrs. Muir"

• December 21st (Humphrey Bogart) -- "We're No Angels" The Docent & Volunteer Team of C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts is searching for a few local individuals interested in joining the Docent Team for the 2017 season. There are immediate needs to fill open spaces on the calendar with future opportunities available throughout the season. Training and scheduling will be available in the days to come with one of our veteran docents. If you are interested please contact Dave Love at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it Commitments levels for the season vary from docent to docent and can be as light or as heavy as you like and are available. The Gilchrist is a great opportunity for individuals looking to get involved in the art and history community and welcomes volunteers from all levels of interest. To learn more about the Gilchrist visit www.gilchristgallery.com Please feel free to share this need. Western Maryland Scenic Railroad For the months of June, July and August, Mountain Limited excursions from Cumberland to Frostburg will run on Thursdays through Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday's at 1:00 p.m. New for 2017, WMSR will be hosting their popular Murder Mystery dinner theatre trains every Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. All excursions are approximately 3 hours long and include a 1-hour layover at the Frostburg Depot. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.WMSR.com or call 1-800-TRAIN-50. The 4th Friday of each month March through October, you are invited to sip n' learn with the Allegany County Historical Society. A presentation by a local educator, artisan or historical re-enactor is followed by a light two-course luncheon and 2 flavors of tea. Often tea from The Tea Cupboard in Cumberland is featured and guests enjoy goodies from local bakeries like Lorenzo’s in Frostburg or M&M Bake Shop in Cumberland. Fourth Friday teas each month are hosted at The Gordon-Roberts House / 218 Washington Street, Cumberland MD & begin at 11:00 am. Tickets for ACHS partners (members) are $15.00 and $20.00 for non-partners. Call 301-777-8678 for reservations. Seats sell quite quickly so reservations are necessary.

• June 23- Mary Lincoln’s Family, living history portrayal by JoAnn Peterson

• July 28- Becky McClarran & the Allegany County Animal Shelter present, Pets of The Turn of the Century OR Sgt. Stubby: WWI decorated Dog. You are invited to bring donations for the Shelter!

• August 25- First Lady Edith Roosevelt, Presented by Historian Amy Monaco

• September 22- J.B. Walton & Western Maryland by ACHS Executive Director, Evan Slonaker

• October 27- A Special Christmas Story by Reverend Martha Magill 10th Annual Gilchrist Gala, Saturday, August 19. Located in the beautiful Gilchrist Gardens, featuring assorted Tapas Stations, Cocktails and Wine, Musical Welcome with Wesley Mason, Dancing under the Stars with Hot Sauce Willie, Painting on-site by artist Tony Romano, Live and Silent Auctions, and much more. Mark your calendars.

.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 172 Museum is open to the public every Friday from noon – 6 pm. On display are actual weapons and replica weapons, photographs, equipment, souvenirs, rations, uniforms and other memorabilia provided by Vietnam veterans or their families or friends. A video is available for the public to watch. The museum is open each Friday, there is no admission fee and groups may tour the museum at other times by appointment by calling 301-777-7001. ENTERTAINMENT – MUSIC, THEATRE, ETC. Cumberland Comes Alive – Live Music and Entertainment in Downtown Cumberland Come down, have a great meal, enjoy some music and check out some of our shops. Music starts at 6:30 pm. The Downtown Cumberland schedule includes:

• Friday, June 16 – Cadillac Cowboys (Americana)/Corvette Car Show

• Friday, June 23 – Hot Sauce Willie (Rock & Roll)

• Friday, June 30 – The Chinese Bandits (Rock & Roll)

• Friday, July 7 – Back Beat (Rock & Roll)

• Friday, July 14 – Channel Cats (Blues)/Fire & Ice Car Show

• Friday, July 21 – Optimus Riff (Jam)/Mustang Car Show

• Friday, July 28 - Flood City Brass (Funk & Soul)

• Friday, August 4 – Crazy Nites (Rock & Roll)/ VW Car Show

• Friday, August 11 – Surrender Dorothy (Rock & Roll)

• Friday, August 18 – Butterscotch Blonde (Rock & Roll)/Hogs on the Mall

• Friday, August 25 – Gina Powell & the Enablers (Throwback) Open Mic On Sunday Nights will be held every Sunday, May-September at Embassy Theatre on the historic downtown Cumberland Mall, 49 Baltimore Street. Open Mic Nights will be held from 6-10 pm, with sign-ups beginning at 6 pm. You don't have to be a musician to join the fun. Performers of all ages and genres are welcome and encouraged. There is no cover charge, and those under age 18 are permitted with an adult. Passport Cafe will be open during each Open Mic on Sunday Nights, with a full cash bar and snacks. Call (240) 362-7183 for more information. Or, visit embassytheatrecumberland on Facebook. June 16 – 17 - Embassy Theatre has recently announced its The Black Mask/Ristorante Ottaviani Dinner/Theatre Package that will be held in conjunction with "The Black Mask" - an original screenplay written by Don Llewellyn. The package includes a full dinner and dessert at Ottaviani's, admission to the Embassy's "The Black Mask," complimentary cocktail and souvenir black mask at the show, reserved VIP seating at the show and opportunity for post-show photographs with cast members. The restaurant and theatre are within walking distance of each other! Those making reservations for the dinner/theatre package are to call the Embassy at (240) 362-7183. All calls will be returned, and Embassy will take care of all of the reservation arrangements. Details for dinner times and package payments will be given when callbacks are made. Cost for the dinner/theatre package is $85 couple/$45 single. World Artists Experiences will present Austrian violinist Elena Denisova, accompanied on piano by composer Gabriele Proy on Monday, June 19th at 7pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 300 E. Oldtown Road in Cumberland. The program will include two original compositions by Gabriele Proy, and one each by J. S. Bach, Fritz Kreisler, and Eugene-Auguste Ysaye. WAE is a non-profit organization that seeks to bridge international understanding through cultural and citizen diplomacy in communities, colleges and schools, using the international language of the arts. This is a free event, no tickets required, but donations are appreciated. For more information, call 301-268-4037.

http://www.elena-denisova.com and www.gabrieleproy.at The Head Bangers Ball - Four Metal Bands for $5 on June 23. Operation: Death * The New Reign * When Tides Fall * Animal Ally. Music by DJ Victor Dion Freil. Doors open at 8:00 pm; show starts at 9:00 pm at the Embassy Theatre, 49 Baltimore Street, Cumberland, (240) 362-7183. 18+ unless with an adult, IDs required. Allegany Allied Arts, Inc., is pleased to continue a new collaboration between the Queen City Film Festival (QCFF) and The Movie Brewdio, "The Film Lab." "The Film Lab" is a monthly gathering bringing together film professionals, patrons, and fans. Each meeting features a guest speaker and may include a short screening block. Every first Monday* from 6-9pm (speaker at 7pm) at Oscar's Restaurant, 1103 E Oldtown Rd, Cumberland, Maryland 21502. These are the dates for "The Film Lab" at Oscar's:

• Monday, July 3, 2017

• Monday, August 7, 2017

• *TUESDAY, September 5, 2017

• Monday, October 2, 2017

• Monday, November 6, 2017

• Monday, December 4, 2017

Allegany Allied Arts, Inc., can be reached by mail at 101 Decatur St., Cumberland, MD 21502. Please visit us at www.alleganyalliedarts.org, or www.facebook.com/ alleganyalliedarts. For more information, please contact This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . The Allegany Arts Council hosts a group dance lesson and social dance for all ages. In cooperation with Patricia Golden, owner of Industrial Ballroom, the "Third Friday" dance sessions offer the opportunity to learn a new dance step and then practice it with others in the lovely wooden-floored spaces of the Saville and Schwab Galleries. There is an optional potluck bring a dish to share if you're up to it. Bring your own beverage of choice. Water is provided. The Lesson will rotate through swing, salsa, rumba, chacha, Waltz, fox trot, and tango. Each session costs $10 for an individual or $18 for a couple. The lesson begins at 7:15 pm and the Dance starts at 8:00 pm. The Saville Gallery is located at 9 N. Centre Street in Cumberland, MD. All are welcome. ART Nature in Art – C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts, June 2 – 25, featuring Teresa Shield, fiber artist and Mary Byrd, acrylic painter. Opening reception is Saturday, June 3, 5 – 7 pm. The Gilchrist is located at 104 Washington Street and is open Friday – Sunday, 1 – 4 pm/ www.gilchristgallery.com. 9th Annual Mountain Maryland Plein Air -June 19, 2017 - June 25. We invite you to enjoy the Allegany Arts Council's (AAC) 9th Annual Mountain Maryland Plein Air where 30 nationally recognized artists paint in the open air in Allegany and Garrett Counties. For more information, call the Allegany Arts Council at 301-777-2787 or visit www.mmpleinair.org

• Wednesday, June 21, 6-8 pm - Exhibition of previous work and portrait demonstration by Williams Rogers

• Thursday, June 22, noon – Lunch with Plein Air Artist Debra Howard. Tickets required

• Friday, June 23, 6-8 pm – Collectors’ Reception. Tickets required.

• Saturday, June 24, 10 am – 2 pm – Cumberland QuickDraw on the Pedestrian Mall. Open to the public. Prizes!

• Saturday, June 24, 2-4 pm – Plein Air Watercolor Demonstration by Vladislav Yeliseyev. Open to the public.

• Saturday, June 24, 6-8 pm – Public Reception Saville Gallery. Open to the public.

• Sunday, June 25, 9 am – 4 pm l- Plein Air Oil Workshop with Barbara Jaenicke. Reservations required. JOB/CHARITABLE/VOLUNTEER /OPPORTUNITIES Love dogs and cats? The Allegany County Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers to help at the shelter. Applications and information are available at www.alleganyanimalshelter. com. ACAS is the only municipal no-kill shelter in the state of Maryland. Not a member of the Downtown Cumberland Business Association (DCBA)? Even if you don’t have a business in Downtown Cumberland, you can join as a Friend of DCBA. Membership forms are available at www.visitcumberland.org. Join in and support the efforts of Downtown Cumberland businesses in keeping our Downtown alive and vibrant. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.visitcumberland.org or www.mdmountainside.com If you and/or your business have any Downtown Cumberland special events, sales, etc. you would like to include in this weekly email, please send the information to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it What's Happening in Downtown Cumberland is sponsored by the

Downtown Cumberland Business Association (DCBA)