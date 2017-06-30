Come celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday evening with a free concert at Canal Place as part of Cumberland Comes Alive concert series presented by Burgmeierâ€™s Hauling.

The Potomac Concert Band will take the stage at Canal Place on Tuesday, July 4 at 8:00 pm

The Potomac Concert Band based in Cumberland, is a community concert band comprised of some of the area's finest musicians. With a performance season that runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, the band plays at local festivals and patriotic celebrations. The band takes pride in its repertoire of quality music appealing to a wide audience of diverse age and musical preference which includes traditional marches, Broadway show tunes, TV theme music, patriotic selections, and popular songs as well as instrumental features. The band has been affectionately called our area's version of the Boston Pops because of the variety of light, entertaining fare.

Canal Place is the perfect location to watch the City of Cumberlandâ€™s annual fireworks display following the concert at dusk. The performance is free of charge, but seating is limited, so donâ€™t forget your folding lawn chair

Cumberland Comes Alive is Western Marylandâ€™s premier outdoor concert series. It is presented by Burgmeiers Hauling Inc. and is produced by the City of Cumberlandâ€™s Downtown Development Commission in cooperation with the Canal Place Preservation and Development Authority.

For more information, contact Canal Place at 301-724-3655 or visit www.canalplace.org