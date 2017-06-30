Our Town Theatre will be presenting Summer Monologues in July at the Historical Society gazebo in downtown Oakland. Each Saturday, starting on July 8, at noon, a different actor or actors will present monologues from Ghost Walk productions by Jane Avery and various other authors. Actors include Brittney Hostutler, Sue Lisantti, Liam Elmlinger, Charlie Wroten, Savannah Hamilton, and Cory Stieringer. More information will be posted on our website, www.ourtowntheatre. org, and across our social media accounts. OTT is funded in part by the GCAC and the MSAC.