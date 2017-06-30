The Cumberland Comes Alive concert series welcomes The Chinese Bandits to Bands on the Bricks on Fridayevening June 30. The band will be performing at the First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union Stage at Historic City Center located at the corner of Liberty & Baltimore Streets at 6:30 pm. The performance is free of charge, but seating is limited, so donâ€™t forget your folding lawn chair. The Chinese Bandits formed in 1973. The original group included Charles Maddy, guitar and vocals; Greg Green, saxophone; Dick Mongold, bass guitar and vocals; Terry Workman, keyboards; and Paul Gallagher, percussion. Maddy, Mongold and Workman have played together since 1963 as the Envaders. Based in Cumberland, the Chinese Bandits regularly perform in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. The band plays rock 'n' roll and rhythm and blues from the 1950s to the present. The current lineup includes Ed Harvey, guitar and vocals; Marty Sine, drums and vocals; Terry Workman, keyboard and harmonica; and, Dick Mongold; bass and vocals. The group offers an entertaining mix of great vocals, smooth harmonies and good dance music. Over the years the Chinese Bandits has worked with such legends as Chubby Checker, Martha Reeves, Gary Lewis, Danny and the Juniors, Little Anthony, The Jordanaires, The Diamonds, The Coasters, The Drifters, Bobby Vee, Gary Puckett, BJ Thomas, Jay and the Americans, Tommy James and the Shondels, and many others. In addition, the rescheduled Corvettes on the Mall event will take place on Friday, June 30 from 5 pm to 10 pm. The region's best Corvettes will be on display on Baltimore Street. If you would like to display your automobile, no registration is required. Simply show up with your vehicle between4 pm and 5 pm and carefully enter pedestrian only Baltimore Street from either George Street or Mechanic Street. Volunteers will help direct you. For more information about the Corvette show contact Don Davis at (301) 697-3929. Cumberland Comes Alive is Western Marylandâ€™s premier outdoor concert series. It is presented by Burgmeiers Hauling Inc. and is produced by the City of Cumberlandâ€™s Downtown Development Commission. Bands on the Bricks concerts take place in the heart of Cumberland on the bricks of Baltimore Street in Historic City Center from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm every Friday until August 25. For more information or to become a sponsor, contact the Downtown Development Commission Promotions Director at 301-724-3655 or visit www.downtowncumberland.com