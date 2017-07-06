Frostburg resident Marissa Turner explores themes of renewal in her upcoming art show at the Toasted Goat Winery located at 10 E. Main Street in Frostburg. An opening reception for Turner will be held on Friday, July 7 from 6:00-9:00 PM. All are welcome to attend.

Turner returned to painting after a 14-year hiatus. "My last art show was in Rockville, Maryland," explained London-born Turner. "Over the last few years, I began to re-explore my own creativity as my children have grown older. I feel as though I've experienced a renewal."

Turner credits the book, "Life, Paint and Passion," for her love of abstract painting. "That book gave me permission to view art as play," confided Turner. "I use my fingers, experiment with flicking and splattering paint, and enjoy where the painting process takes me."

A graduate of Guildford College in Surrey, England, Turner earned her diploma in Graphic Design before moving to the Washington metro region in 1994. With her husband, James, and family, she relocated to Frostburg in 2011.

Turner's paintings will be for sale at the Toasted Goat Winery until mid-August. To contact Turner about her artwork, please email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . For more about the Toasted Goat Winery, please visit www.toastedgoatwinery.co m.