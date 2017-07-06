What’s Happening in Downtown Cumberland Cumberland Pride Festival – Sunday, July 9 Shop Local! Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is Love the Local! Support Your Local Businesses Downtown Cumberland Farmer’s Market - 9:30 am – 1 pm. The Downtown Cumberland Farmer’s Market runs every Thursday from May – October. Cumberland Pride Festival is in its FIRST year in 2017! This year’s festival takes place Sunday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in downtown Cumberland on the mall. Local businesses, performers, and organizations are coming together to celebrate the LGBTQ community in and near the Cumberland area. Members of the LGBTQ community, as well as their families and allies, are invited to come out and enjoy an afternoon of togetherness. There will be organized youth activities, live music, and performances. Cumberland Pride is dedicated to promoting diversity and creating a more visible and united LGBTQ community. Cumberland Pride is organized by local persons living in and near Cumberland, MD who are dedicated to support, educate, link, organize, and provide outreach to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer community of western Maryland. We cherish our allies. To participate in the event as a business or sponsor or personally, please use the email address below! Hello Cumberland Social – held each month, the first Thursday of the month, 6 – 9 pm, 37 N. Centre Street. New to town? Been here for a bit and looking to shake up your social scene? Join us. Agenda Free. Inclusive. Open minded. Newcomers. Natives. Free Admission. The 3rd Annual National Night Out - Cumberland will be held on Tuesday, August 1, from 5-8 p.m. on Somerville Ave. (between Oldtown Rd & Industrial Blvd.) A NNO Kick - Off Event - Free Swim and a Movie will be held on Monday, July 31 at the Constitution Park Pool. Offered will be a Free Swim, 6:30-8 p.m. and the movie "Finding Dory" on the pool patio beginning at dusk. Nationally known as America's Night Out Against Crime, National Night Out is held the first Tuesday in August annually. Cumberland joins with 35 million people and 16,500 communities across the United States to celebrate this community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. National Night Out brings back a true sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Contact Terri Hast, 301-759-6517 for details or to find out how you can get involved. Locally https://www.facebook. com/NNOCumberland/ Nationally https://natw.org/about Looking for a great location for your next big event? Check out the Windsor Castle Events Centre (the former Cumberland Armory), 210 S. Centre Street. Windsor Castle is perfect for wedding receptions, dances, conferences, conventions, reunions and more! For more information, call 301-722-0005 Don’t forget, Downtown Cumberland parking on all surface lots is FREE on Saturdays, Sundays, Holidays and every day after 5 pm. RETAIL Nothing is worse than the itching, burning, and swelling of poison ivy, oak or sumac. If you come into contact with any of these plants over the summer, stop by our PharmaCare West location at 64 Greene Street to get your Leader brand caldyphen lotion and hydrocortisone cream. Also, any over-the-counter Leader brand products are backed with a 100% money back guarantee. The store and drive-thru are open Monday-Friday 9 am to 6 pm & Saturday9 am to 1 pm. Love to go antiquing and thrifting? Want to discover a handmade treasure? Downtown Cumberland has some great shops including MountainShine Creative, Fort Cumberland Emporium, Baltimore Street Collectibles, Barkin' Basement Thrift Shop (Thursday – Sunday), Fitzy's Nifty Nook, Queen City Flea Market (Friday – Sunday), Windsor Castle Antiques & Flea Market (Sundays only), Country Accents on Greene, GiGi's Attic – all filled with antiques, collectibles, handmade items. Stop in and discover it for yourself. Dave Love of Azad's of Cumberland would like to encourage everyone to GET OUT & GET DOWNTOWN this summer season and visit the SUMMER LONG SIDEWALK SALE at Azad's. Every Thursday, Friday & Saturday (weather permitting) Azad's will display Discounted and Clearance items out on their sidewalk with savings from 50, 60 to 75% off regular retail prices. AZAD'S OF CUMBERLAND is located at The Qashqai Gallery in the old Bistro Building at 37 North Centre Street in Downtown Cumberland. 301.723.0818 AZAD’S OF CUMBERLAND is located at The Qashqai Gallery in the old Bistro Building at 37 North Centre Street in Downtown Cumberland. 301.723.0818 This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it Barkin’ Basement Thrift Shop –Barkin’s Basement is having a patriot sale. Every item that’s red or blue is 25% OFF. Military Veterans, First Responders’ Week – 50% off red or blue items with id. We’re open Thursday – Sunday. We’re located at 45 Baltimore Street – www.barkinbasementthriftshop. com or like us on Facebook. The Vapor Room, Cumberland's Award-winning electronic cigarette shop is conveniently located on the downtown mall. Come visit our location at 57 N Centre Street. The Vapor Room Weekly Sales and Specials: Every Tuesday – Double Punch Tuesday . Get a Bonus stamp on your AppCard when buying a 30ml bottle or larger.

The Vapor Room is a trusted retailer of top electronic cigarette brands and premium nicotine e-liquids. Our Appcard rewards program offers our customers generous discounts on future purchases.

Our Downtown Cumberland shop is open Monday through Saturday 10AM-6PM . Stop in and speak with one of our friendly staff today! GREAT GIFT IDEA! DCBA (Downtown Cumberland Gift Certificates) are available at The Book Center and may be used at any DCBA member’s business. You may find out who is a DCBA member online at www.visitcumberland.org WINING & DINING & HOSPITALITY Queen City Creamery - Do you want a burger with that shake? Now offering weekly burger specials!!! Every Wednesday night starting at 9 pm, it’s Open Mic and Jam Night at Uncle Jack’s Pub and Pizzeria, 20 S. Mechanic Street. Ristorante Ottaviani - Every Friday night beginning at 8 pm, it’s Friday Happy Hour Wine Tasting with half price bottles of wine. Stop in and sample a new wine or enjoy your favorite. Saturday mornings, it’s Bloody Mary Brunch at City Lights! Every Saturday from 11 am – 2 pm, enjoy Cumberland’s original make-your-own Bloody Mary bar and City Light’s Saturday brunch featuring 5 – 6 seasonal specials that change weekly. City Lights American Grill & Bar is located at 59 Baltimore Street, 301-722-9800. Mezzos is scheduling Spirit Nights for any organizations wanting to hold a profitable fundraiser. Call Angel at Mezzos at 301-777-7750 for details. City Lights Beer & Burger Thursdays – Every Thursday from 5:00 to close we will be offering a Gourmet Burger with Fries and a Pint of Beer for $10.95. City Lights Wine & Cheese Wednesdays – Enjoy Three Cheese Board and 2 glasses of house wine for $15 or order any one of their Cheese Boards and get 25% off any bottle of wine. To see City Lights full menu, visit www.citylightsamericangrill. com. LIVING, BUSINESS, FINANCIAL OPPORTUNITIES Short Term Stay? Rehabilitation? Respite Care? Are you looking for an affordable, secure, friendly place to stay short term or recuperate from a recent surgery or another event? The Kensington Assisted Living Community is located in the heart of Cumberland. We offer all the following and more for your comfort and convenience – furnished suites – private baths – no long-term commitment – medication management – three home cooked meals daily – housekeeping services – laundry services – activity program – 24-hour staffing with personal care services tailored to individual needs – in-house rehab offering PT & OT services – free transportation for medical, social, events, clubs, churches, personal errands and shopping – all in a homelike atmosphere. Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Cumberland. Call or drop by for a tour. 1 Baltimore Street, 301-777-8800 LITERARY/LIBRARY/FOR KIDS MAKE ART THIS SUMMER! The Allegany Arts Council will once again offer summer art camps for ages 7-12. Camps will be held Monday through Friday, 9 am to 3 pm at the Arts Council. Teachers Marne Troutman and Roy Devore will guide children in a variety of art instruction. Sessions: * July 17-21: Printmaking: with Marne Troutman Make your mark in this week long camp. Students will utilize a variety of image transfer techniques and learn you can print with and on just about anything. Processes such as relief prints, rubbings, collagraphs, stencils and mono printing will be explored. * August 7-11: Sculpture: with Marne Troutman If you love to build and construct, this camp is for you! The focus will be on viewing, exploring and creating three-dimensional artwork. We will create sculptures with a variety of materials and investigate sculptors such as Henry Moore and Alexander Calder. Cost is $145 per session for members / $160 for non-members with a 15% discount for siblings. To register, contact the Arts Council at 301-777-2787. A $50 deposit is required at registration. Arts Council family memberships are available for $45 and are good for 365 days of family programming discounts. Looking for something fun to get the kids into this summer? Check out MountainShine Creative! Several weeks of kids’ camps are already scheduled for this summer! Sign up today! http://www. mountainshinecreative.com/ kidscamp At The Book Center - Join us for STORY TIME, the 3rd Saturday of every month at 1:00 pm! We will have fun story readings along with interactive crafts for your child. We recommend ages 2-6, but all ages are welcome. A parent or guardian must attend with the child. At the Book Center - Join us for ADULT BOOK CLUB, the 2nd Wednesday of every month at 6:00 pm! If you like food, wine, and great books, then this is the place for you! Call us to reserve a copy of our monthly selection and receive a members’ only discount. Allegany County One Card - Your Allegany County Library card, FSU student ID card, or Allegany College of Maryland Library Card can now be used to borrow materials from any of the Allegany County Libraries, FSU library or AMC library. More information about using your library card at any library across the county can be found by visiting or contacting any of the libraries or email alleganycountylibrary@ alleganycountylibrary.info. Summer is just around the corner and so is the Allegany County Library’s System’s Summer Reading Club! SRC is for all ages, not just kids, although the research is clear that children who don’t read during the summer can lose up to 3 months of reading progress and that loss has a cumulative, long-term effect. People of all ages can pick up a reading log at any library branch starting May 15th; adults receive a free tote bag with their first log. Completed logs can be turned back for a prize (Ages 0-12) and the chance to win a grand prize pack (Ages 13-18 and 19 and up). Grand prize packs are designed around genres of reading and offer a variety of gift certificates, tickets, and merchandise to local retailers and attractions. Winners may choose the package of their choice. Children and teens also have the chance to win a $500 College Savings Plan of Maryland package as well as free tickets to see the Orioles play in August and visit the Maryland Science Center in Baltimore. Looking for free and fun activities this summer? Allegany County Library’s “Wednesdays With Us” program series is back again this year with the theme of “Build A Better World.” Every library branch will host a free family event at 2:00 p.m. every Wednesday. All library programs and events are available on our online calendar at http://www. alleganycountylibrary.info/ events or contact Jennifer Spriggs at 301-777-1200 or jspriggs@ alleganycountylibrary.info. All children from birth to their 5th birthday are eligible for the Imagination Library of Allegany County! The only requirement – the child must live in Allegany County! This program mails one age-appropriate book each month to children at no cost to the family! For more information and/or a registration form or information about sponsoring a child, please call the United Way office – 301-722-2700! MUSEUMS/WMSR Gordon Roberts House - Hands-On-History: Story-writing with a local author. On Saturday, July 22nd from 10 am– 12 pm, join new author Reverend Martha Magill for a free, mini writing workshop. Come ready to be inspired to tell your own story! For additional information about this class and Hands-On-History call 301-777-8678. The Gordon-Roberts House at 218 Washington Street, Cumberland, presents Third Thursday Theater. Each month a classic movie will be shown, starring a famous Hollywood personality born in that month. These events are free and open to the public. Bring a camp chair and a snack and enjoy the discussion after the movie! Film & discussion begin at 7 pm. For more information call the Allegany County Historical Society at 301-777-8678 and visit us on the web at www.gordon-robertshouse.com. July 20 th (Olivia de Havilland) -- "Devotion"

August 17 th (Gene Kelly) -- "The Three Musketeers"

September 21 st (Mickey Rooney) -- "Boys Town”

October 19 th (Jean Arthur) -- "The More the Merrier"

November 16 th (Gene Tierney) -- "The Ghost and Mrs. Muir"

The Docent & Volunteer Team of C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts is searching for a few local individuals interested in joining the Docent Team for the 2017 season. There are immediate needs to fill open spaces on the calendar with future opportunities available throughout the season. Training and scheduling will be available in the days to come with one of our veteran docents. Commitments levels for the season vary from docent to docent and can be as light or as heavy as you like and are available. The Gilchrist is a great opportunity for individuals looking to get involved in the art and history community and welcomes volunteers from all levels of interest. To learn more about the Gilchrist visit www.gilchristgallery.com Please feel free to share this need. Western Maryland Scenic Railroad Mountain Limited – July 6, 7, 13, 14 at 11:30 am ; July 9, 16 at 1 pm. A scenic ride on the rails on our Mountain Limited trains, departing from Cumberland to Frostburg. Dining Class guests enjoy a 3-course meal while riding in our vintage dining cars. Standard Coal general seating is also available.

Cumberland’s Crescent – July 8, 15 at 11:30 am – Join us for a scenic ride on the rails with our Cumberland’s Crescent rains. The train departs from Cumberland to Frostburg. Dining Class guests enjoy a 3-course meal while riding in our vintage dining cars. Standard Coal general seating is also available.

Evening Paradise Murder Mystery – July 8 , 15 – 6 pm – Join us for dinner and a show. Dining Class guests enjoy a 3-course meal. “Bonded by Murder” – after 10 years of playing international super spy Ian Strong on the silver screen, actor Roger Less is hoping to come back for one more Strong flick, but the Executive Producer of the film series has other ideas. Ian Strong movies are renowned for their exotic locales, big budgets and, of course, those beautiful Strong Girls. Every actor and agent in Hollywood would kill to secure the next Ian Strong movie, and maybe, just maybe, one actually will. Boarding begins at 5:30 pm and the train departs at 6 pm . Advance reservations required.

Shop Tour – July 15, 9 am –l Join WMSR’s CEO John Garner for a one-hour, in-depth tour of the Ridgeley Shop and 1309 restoration.

Christmas in July – July 13 - 16, 3 pm – Santa Clause and his little helpers are on a well-deserved vacation and their summer won’t be complete until they take a festive holiday-themed train ride with their favorite friends! Saint Nick in his Hawaiian shirt and the elves will be on hand for family photo ops, story time featuring a Christmas tale about our own railroad, fun Christmas games, yummy holiday treats and each child will receive a snowing surprise.

Hands on Throttle (Diesel) – July 16, 10 am – Enjoy a unique opportunity to operate a piece of history. Handle a locomotive with one of our experienced engineers for an entire 60 minutes. Call for requirements.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.WMSR.com The 4th Friday of each month March through October, you are invited to sip n' learn with the Allegany County Historical Society. A presentation by a local educator, artisan or historical re-enactor is followed by a light two-course luncheon and 2 flavors of tea. Often tea from The Tea Cupboard in Cumberland is featured and guests enjoy goodies from local bakeries like Lorenzo’s in Frostburg or M&M Bake Shop in Cumberland. Fourth Friday teas each month are hosted at The Gordon-Roberts House / 218 Washington Street, Cumberland MD & begin at 11:00 am. Tickets for ACHS partners (members) are $15.00 and $20.00 for non-partners. Call 301-777-8678 for reservations. Seats sell quite quickly so reservations are necessary. July 28 - Becky McClarran & the Allegany County Animal Shelter present, Sgt. Stubby: WWI decorated Dog and Pets of the White House. You are invited to bring donations for the Shelter!

August 25 - First Lady Edith Roosevelt, Presented by Historian Amy Monaco

September 22 - J.B. Walton & Western Maryland by ACHS Executive Director, Evan Slonaker

October 27 - A Special Christmas Story by Reverend Martha Magill 10th Annual Gilchrist Gala, Saturday, August 19. Located in the beautiful Gilchrist Gardens, featuring assorted Tapas Stations, Cocktails and Wine, Musical Welcome with Wesley Mason, Dancing under the Stars with Hot Sauce Willie, Painting on-site by artist Tony Romano, Live and Silent Auctions, and much more. Mark your calendars. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 172 Museum is open to the public every Friday from noon – 6 pm. On display are actual weapons and replica weapons, photographs, equipment, souvenirs, rations, uniforms and other memorabilia provided by Vietnam veterans or their families or friends. A video is available for the public to watch. The museum is open each Friday, there is no admission fee and groups may tour the museum at other times by appointment by calling 301-777-7001. ENTERTAINMENT – MUSIC, THEATRE, ETC. Cumberland Comes Alive – Live Music and Entertainment in Downtown Cumberland Come down, have a great meal, enjoy some music and check out some of our shops. Music starts at 6:30 pm. The Downtown Cumberland schedule includes: Friday, July 7 – Back Beat (Rock & Roll)

Friday, July 14 – Channel Cats (Blues)/Fire & Ice Car Show

Friday, July 21 – Optimus Riff (Jam)/Mustang Car Show

Friday, July 28 - Flood City Brass (Funk & Soul)

Friday, August 4 – Crazy Nites (Rock & Roll)/ VW Car Show

Friday, August 11 – Surrender Dorothy (Rock & Roll)

Friday, August 18 – Butterscotch Blonde (Rock & Roll)/Hogs on the Mall

Friday, August 25 – Gina Powell & the Enablers (Throwback) Open Mic On Sunday Nights will be held every Sunday, May-September at Embassy Theatre on the historic downtown Cumberland Mall, 49 Baltimore Street. Open Mic Nights will be held from 6-10 pm, with sign-ups beginning at 6 pm. You don't have to be a musician to join the fun. Performers of all ages and genres are welcome and encouraged. There is no cover charge, and those under age 18 are permitted with adult. Passport Cafe will be open during each Open Mic on Sunday Nights, with a full cash bar and snacks. Call (240) 362-7183 for more information. Or, visit embassytheatrecumberland on Facebook. Allegany Allied Arts, Inc., is pleased to continue a new collaboration between the Queen City Film Festival (QCFF) and The Movie Brewdio, "The Film Lab." "The Film Lab" is a monthly gathering bringing together film professionals, patrons, and fans. Each meeting features a guest speaker and may include a short screening block. Every first Monday* from 6-9pm (speaker at 7pm) at Oscar's Restaurant, 1103 E Oldtown Rd, Cumberland, Maryland 21502. These are the dates for "The Film Lab" at Oscar's: Monday, August 7, 2017

*TUESDAY, September 5, 2017

Monday, October 2, 2017

Monday, November 6, 2017

Monday, December 4, 2017 Allegany Allied Arts, Inc., can be reached by mail at 101 Decatur St., Cumberland, MD 21502. Please visit us at www.alleganyalliedarts.org, or www.facebook.com/ alleganyalliedarts. For more information, please contact info@ alleganyalliedarts.org. JULY 6-9 - "The Four Cohans," Embassy Theatre, 49 Baltimore Street. Broadway's Tony-nominated Mark Baker of Manhattan and Cumberland will be directing and star in this weekend's "The Four Cohans" - set for Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 pm and Sunday, 2:30 pm at Embassy Theatre. Some of the songs featured in the production will be "All Aboard For Broadway", "In The Shade of the Old Apple Tree", "Mansion of Aching Hearts", "Over There", "Longing for Old Broadway", and a variety of George M. Cohan tunes. Admission is $10 per person, with a discounted tickets price of $8 per person with a family of four or more. For more information or reservations, call (240) 362-7183, or visit embassytheatrecumberland on Facebook. Cumberland Theatre will be kicking off its 29th season with the opening gala for the musical comedy "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels". The theatrical season will officially start in July with the Tony Award Winning musical "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels", based on the 1988 film starring Steve Martin and Michael Caine. The popular comedy centers around two competing con men, living on the French Riviera. At first, the suave and experienced Lawrence Jameson takes the rookie con man, Freddy, under his wing. But soon Freddy is successful enough that he tries to compete directly with Lawrence. The competition comes to a peak when they agree that the first con man to extract $50,000 from the female heiress, Christine Colgate, wins and the other must leave town forever. The celebratory opening night gala will be held on Friday, July 14th following the performance. Tickets purchased for that evening include the post-show party with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages. The audience can also take this time to chat and mingle with the cast and crew of the show. Tickets and more information are available at www.cumberlandtheatre.com. The Allegany Arts Council hosts a group dance lesson and social dance for all ages. In cooperation with Patricia Golden, owner of Industrial Ballroom, the "Third Friday" dance sessions offer the opportunity to learn a new dance step and then practice it with others in the lovely wooden-floored spaces of the Saville and Schwab Galleries. There is an optional potluck bring a dish to share if you're up to it. Bring your own beverage of choice. Water is provided. The Lesson will rotate through swing, salsa, rumba, chacha, Waltz, fox trot, and tango. Each session costs $10 for an individual, or $18 for a couple. The lesson begins at 7:15 pm and the Dance starts at 8:00 pm. The Saville Gallery is located at 9 N. Centre Street in Cumberland, MD. All are welcome. ART The Cumberland Cultural Foundation will present “Form and Function” at the C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts, 104 Washington St, through July 30. The exhibit features works by painter Bill Dunlap and jewelry designer Lisa Morshead. The opening reception will be held July 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The Gilchrist is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit facebook.com/gilchristgallery, call 301-724-5800, or emailgilchristgallerymuseum@ gmail.com. July 8 – August 5 – Allegany Arts Council. 'Artists Birch, Mickey and Sheirer blend their talents to create a show that is a tapestry of multimedia creativity. Karin Birch uses delicate hand embroidery and beadwork combined with acrylic paint on linen fiber. Shane Mickey brings his wood-fired vessels and functional objects beautified with color and texture. Lisa Sheirer brings her "Entropic Mandalas", composed from digital photos and scans along with patterns generated from components that are related to the subject matter. The opening reception is in the Saville Gallery on Sat., July 8 from 6 to 8 pm. JOB/CHARITABLE/VOLUNTEER /OPPORTUNITIES Love dogs and cats? The Allegany County Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers to help at the shelter. Applications and information are available at www.alleganyanimalshelter.com. ACAS is the only municipal no-kill shelter in the state of Maryland. Not a member of the Downtown Cumberland Business Association (DCBA)? Even if you don’t have a business in Downtown Cumberland, you can join as a Friend of DCBA. Membership forms are available at www.visitcumberland.org. Join in and support the efforts of Downtown Cumberland businesses in keeping our Downtown alive and vibrant. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.visitcumberland.org or www.mdmountainside.com What's Happening in Downtown Cumberland is sponsored by the Downtown Cumberland Business Association (DCBA)