CUMBERLAND, MD - Broadway's Tony-nominated Mark Baker of Manhattan and Cumberland will be directing and starring in this weekend's "The Four Cohans" - set for Thursday through Saturday , 7:30 pm and Sunday , 2:30 pm at Embassy Theatre.

Also starring are Don Stephens as the Music Director, Trish Morgan, Larry McGreevy and Jennifer Webster, and featuring Amy Clise, Ryan Maust, Beth Clise, Kyle Vogtman, Raven Malone and Karl Vogtman.

Some of the songs featured in the production will be "All Aboard For Broadway", "In The Shade of the Old Apple Tree", "Mansion of Aching Hearts", "Over There", "Longing for Old Broadway", and a variety of George M. Cohan tunes.

Admission is $10 per person, with a discounted tickets price of $8 per person with a family of four or more.

All productions and events at Embassy Theatre, 49 Baltimore Street, are supported in part by The Allegany County Arts Council and the City of Cumberland.