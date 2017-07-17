Canal Place will host Movies Under The Stars this Saturday, July 22 at dusk. Featured movie will be Moana, 2016 American 3D computer-animated musical fantasy-adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. The film is Rated PG â€“ Parental Guidance Suggested, some material may not be suitable for children.



The film introduces Auli'i Cravalho as Moana and features the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alan Tudyk. The film was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year at the 2017 Academy Awards.



The film tells the story of Moana, the strong-willed daughter of a chief of a Polynesian tribe, who is chosen by the ocean itself to reunite a mystical relic with a goddess. When a blight strikes her island, Moana sets sail in search of Maui, a legendary demigod, in the hope of saving her people.



Movies Under The Stars at Canal Place are free community events and takes place on the crescent lawn at Canal Place. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair (no alcohol or glass containers allowed) and relax under the stars. Movies will begin after sunset or approximately 8:45 p.m., but guests are encouraged to visit early enjoy shopping and dining at the Shops at Canal Place.



Movie titles are subject to change and cancellations may occur due to weather conditions. Like Canal Place on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ canalplacemaryland to stay up-to-date on weather cancellations or visit their website at www.canalplace.org