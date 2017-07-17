As part of its Summer Music Academy Concert Series, Frostburg State University will present a gala concert featuring academy students on Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of FSU’s Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center. A reception will follow the concert. The performance and reception are free and open to the public. The students will perform works selected from the following: “String Quartet Op. 18 and Op. 127” by Ludwig van Beethoven: Beethoven’s unique string quartets contain genuine emotion and contrasts characteristic of his symphonies. Each sounds almost like a mini-opera. “String Quartet No. 1, Op. 41, in A Minor and No. 3 in A Major” by Robert Shumann: In 1842, Schumann began his remarkable instrumental explorations with the three-string quartets. Published together as Opus 41, his composition displays intensely expressive musical poetry. “String Quartet Op. 76” by Joseph Haydn: The six string quartets form the last complete set of string quartets that Haydn composed and are among his most ambitious chamber works, deviating from standard sonata form and emphasizing the thematic continuity through the seamless exchange of motifs among instruments. “Regenlied” and “4 Balladen und Romanzen for Vocal Duet, Op. 75” by Johannes Brahms: “Regenlied” is a distinctive work in which Brahms sets four texts to music by the poet Klaus Groth. Brahms’ Op. 75 settings occasionally take on the air of a dramatic scene in the tradition of the medieval ballad. “Ave Maria” by Franz Schubert: Officially titled “Ellens dritter Gesang” (“Ellen’s Third Song”), this work was composed by Schubert as part of his Opus 52, a setting of seven songs from Walter Scott’s popular epic poem, “The Lady of the Lake.” “Piano Quartet” and “Old American Song No. 1 for Voice and Piano” by Aaron Copland: In the 1950 “Quartet for Piano and Strings,” Copland returned to the adventurous path of his youth to produce more “modern” music. “Old American Songs” were originally scored for voice and piano, but they were reworked for baritone (or mezzo-soprano) and orchestra. Song No. 1, “The Boatman’s Dance,” is a minstrel song from 1843. The FSU Summer Music Academy was created with the mission to promote classical music education, and its goal is to develop individual musicianship for string, woodwind, brass and piano instrumentalists in a supportive environment. The academy brings top artists from around the world to the Western Maryland region to inspire local residents and develop interest in music programs in all types of educational systems. For more information, contact the director of the Summer Music Academy, Karen Liu, at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Situated in the mountains of Allegany County, Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland. FSU is a comprehensive, residential regional university and serves as an educational and cultural center for Western Maryland. For more information, visit www.frostburg.edu or facebook.com/ frostburgstateuniversity. Follow FSU on Twitter @frostburgstate. FSU is committed to making all of its programs, services and activities accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations through the ADA Compliance Office, call 301-687-4102 or use a Voice Relay Operator at 1-800-735-2258.