The Cumberland Comes Alive concert series and First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union presents ‘Optimus Riff’ to Bands on the Bricks on Friday evening, July 21. The band will be performing on the First Peoples Credit Union Historic City Center Stage at the corner of Liberty & Baltimore Streets at 6:30 pm. The performance is free of charge, but seating is limited, so don’t forget your folding lawn chair.



Dubbed by many as the “Funk Super Group of the Mid-Atlantic”, Optimus Riff is a culmination of the area’s top musical talents. The band is comprised of four young members that have over five decades of combined experience taking the stage and melting faces.



In addition, Mustangs on the Mall will take place on Friday, July 21 from 5 pm to 10 pm. The region's best Ford Mustangs will be on display on Baltimore Street.

If you would like to display your automobile, no registration is required. Simply show up with your vehicle between 4 pm and 5 pm and carefully enter pedestrian only Baltimore Street from either George Street or Mechanic Street and volunteers will help direct you.



Cumberland Comes Alive is Western Maryland’s premier outdoor concert series. It is presented by Burgmeiers Hauling Inc. and is produced by the City of Cumberland’s Downtown Development Commission. Bands on the Bricks concerts take place in the heart of Cumberland on Baltimore Street in Historic City Center from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm every Friday until August 25.



For more information or to become a sponsor, contact the Downtown Development Commission Promotions Director at 301-724-3655 or visit www.downtowncumberland.com