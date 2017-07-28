“Sorry, Wrong Door” premiered as a benefit show for WFWM 91.9 at the Lyric Theatre in Frostburg earlier this summer. The show provided hysterical laughs for the audience and successfully raised money to support the local public radio station. “We were thrilled that everyone responded to our zany show,” commented the show’s producer. “We have adult comedy that doesn’t look below the belt buckle. It’s so refreshing to have a chance to make a clever joke these days.”

The Misfit Players are the latest creation from Misfit Toys Industries in Frostburg. “Sorry, Wrong Door” joins “The Darklands” radio series as a jewel in the original programming from Misfit Toys Industries. “The challenge is giving people a show they haven’t seen before,” opines producer Scott D. Foard. “We have a show you can’t find on Cable, Netflix or at the movie house, and at $5 we’re a better value too.”

The comedic material ranges from commercials for products you won’t believe, sketches that highlight the comedy of the human situation, and the usual assortment of politicians, lawyers, and preachers.This is an adult show, and minors under 18 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This advice is for the enjoyment of the audience, as the show is designed for adults but features almost no foul language or overtly sexual material. “Good comedy comes from above the waist,” according to Foard.

"A 'one night only' show, this is a performance so unusual, you should not miss it!" adds public relations director Trish Morgan.

Café services with full bar and concessions will be offered during the performance. To make reservations, call (240) 362-7183 . Seating is limited, and sell-outs are anticipated. More information can be gathered by visiting embassytheatrecumberland on Facebook.

CAST:

David Robinson

Seth Leake

Sarah Llewlellyn

Brian D. Neumyer

Chikita Wright

Andrej Sveitz

Trey Piper

Zach Guest

Scott D. Foard