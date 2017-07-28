CUMBERLAND, MD - Opening night for Embassy Theatre's version of Neil Simon's classic "Barefoot in the Park" will kick off on Saturday, July 29 at 8 pm . The theatre is located on the downtown Cumberland Mall at 49 Baltimore Street. The Barefoot Extravaganza will open in the Embassy's lobby at 6:30 pm Saturday - where party and theatre-goers walk inside the theatre barefoot, carrying their shoes and theatre tickets in hand. Attendees will have the option of entering the Big Foot and Pretty Feet contests, where foot measurements are taken for Big Foot and pedicures rated on confidential score sheets for Pretty Feet. All those attending the Barefoot Extravaganza and theatre production following will enjoy complimentary finger foods and Cranberry Pizzazz Punch, and have chances to win a bottle of Barefoot Pink Moscato wine for the contests. There will also be two doorprizes awarded at 7:30 pm- and prizes will be: 1) a full, luxurious pedicure at Envy Nails in LaVale, and 2) a relaxing footbath massager. Complimentary appetizers served at the Extravaganza after the 6:30 pm admission will include cocktail meatballs, mini ham sandwiches, assorted fruits and veggies with dips, pretzels and peanuts, and souvenir Iced Foot Cookies with Toe Jam. "To set the perfect ambiance for the event, local musician Jason McDonald will provide live music on the guitar in the lobby - creating a Barefoot groove for the intimate affair. Using strong vocals accompanied by guitar, Jason takes classic rock and blues and adds his own style. He performs works by Ella Fitzgerald, Eric Clapton, Elton John, Jimi Hendrix, Johnny Cash and more," says Embassy's PR director Trish Morgan. The Barefoot Extravaganza is open to anyone age 21+ who purchases tickets to attend opening night of "Barefoot in the Park." Ticket purchase is required, but the Extravaganza is free from 6:30-7:30 pm. "For every pair of bare feet that walks through the door during the Extravaganza, that person receives a ten-toe-discount of $1.00 for Saturday'sadmission only. Regular admission price is $16 adults, $14 seniors," adds Morgan. At the opening night event, group shots of feet only and other interesting feet shots will be taken by the photographer attending, and will be used throughout the production's promotional efforts. Embassy Theatre is also in the midst of its "Feet Campaign" on social media. Cast and director's feet are posted anonymously, with chances to guess the identity. Visit embassytheatrecumberland on Facebook. Glass Canvas Productions will create and post a video/slide show on social media to showcase the cast's efforts at rehearsals, as well as candid stills of the production itself. Additionally, according to event chair Don Llewellyn, the first-ever "Barefoot in the Park" set artwork has been designed, created and donated by local artist William C. Pfaff, and limited pieces will be autographed and available for purchase in the lobby. "These are exclusive pieces of art, and they will be grabbed up in no time," explains Llewellyn. Cast is as follows: Lisa-Anna Maust, Kirk Yutzy, Linda Julien, Tom Vogtman Sr and Matt Armentrout. Tom Valentine will be directing the production. Other personnel involved are Jerard Puckett, producer; Lisa Castleman, stage manager; Sam Bennett, photographer. City Lights American Grill & Bar will be partnering with Embassy Theatre for this "Barefoot" production on Saturday, July 29, and Friday and Saturday, August 4-5. Reservations are required through Embassy Theatre. Cost for a single package is $45 and a couples package is $85. The package includes City Lights' menu as follows: Side House Salad, Lemon Thyme Chicken, Asiago Red Skin Mashed Potatoes, vegetable medley, rolls and butter and a scoop of vanilla ice cream, non-alcoholic beverage, gratuity, theatre admission, complimentary cocktail or beverage at Passport Cafe in the lobby, reserved VIP seating and optional photos with the cast after the show. "These dinner/theatre packages are fan-favorites, so call for your reservations as soon as you can! Dinner, Extravaganza, the production, the VIP seating, the complimentary cocktail and SO MUCH TALENT...what a terrific night out," sums up Morgan. To make reservations, call (240) 362-7183. Tickets can also be ordered directly through Eventbrite. Seating is limited, and sell-outs are anticipated. All events and activities at Embassy Theatre are supported in part by Maryland State Arts Council, The Allegany Arts Council and the City of Cumberland.