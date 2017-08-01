Volkswagens on the Mall Set

Cumberland Comes Alive concert series welcomes The Cadillac Cowboys to Bands on the Bricks on Friday evening August 4. They will perform on the First Peoples Historic City Center Stage at the corner of Liberty & Baltimore Streets at 6:30 pm. The performance is free of charge, but seating is limited, so bring a lawn chair. The Cadillac Cowboys performance was rescheduled for August 4 after their June 16 performance was rained out. The Cadillac Cowboys are a Country-Fried Rock 'n' Roll band based in Western Maryland. The boys joined forces prior to the turn of the century and have been entertaining audiences in the Tri-State area ever since. Influenced by a wide range of country, bluegrass and rock 'n'roll music, the Cowboys play anything from Merle Haggard to the Rolling Stones and beyond.

Appealing to a wide audience, the Cowboys deliver a high-energy, boot-stompin' style show. The band is comprised of five members: Randy Ruhl & Eric Baker on guitars, Randy Bandura on electric mandolin, Jeff Griffith on stand-up bass, and Rob Marker on

drums. In addition, Volkswagens on the Mall will take place on Friday, August 4 from 5 pm to 10 pm. The region's best Volkswagens will be on display on Baltimore Street. If you would like to display your automobile, no registration is required. Simply show up with your vehicle between 4 pm and 5 pm and carefully enter pedestrian only Baltimore Street from either George Street or Mechanic Street. Volunteers will help direct you. Cumberland Comes Alive is Western Marylandâ€™s premier outdoor concert series. It is presented by Burgmeiers Hauling Inc. and is produced by the City of Cumberlandâ€™s Downtown Development Commission. Bands on the Bricks concerts take place in the heart of Cumberland on the bricks of the one-and-only Historic City Center from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm every Friday until August 25. For more information or to become a sponsor, contact the Downtown Development Commission Promotions Director at 301-724-3655 or visitwww.downtowncumberland.com