Saturday night Cumberland Comes Alive at Canal Place with a free concert presented by Burgmeierâ€™s Hauling. Not Reely Dan, a Tribute toSteely Dan will take the stage at Canal Place on Saturday, August 5 at 8 pm.

Not Reely Dan began performing in the Cumberland area during the summer of 2017. Formed by Jim Roderick, Tom Harrison, and Mark Gauthier, the group features many of the areaâ€™s finest musicians and will feature exclusively the music of the classic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band.

Band members include Fred Sullivan; lead vocals, Jim Roderick, guitar; Tom Harrison, keyboards; Brian Plitnik, bass; Mark Gauthier, drums; Fred Kesner and Tom Simpson, trumpet; and Bill Green, saxophone.

Not Reely Dan's repertoire consists of many of the hits from Steely Dan throughout the 70s and 80s and live shows performed by Steely Dan's current touring band. The performance is free of charge, but seating is limited, so donâ€™t forget your folding lawn chair.

Cumberland Comes Alive is Western Marylandâ€™s premier outdoor concert series. It is presented by Burgmeiers Hauling Inc. and is produced by the City of Cumberlandâ€™s Downtown Development Commission and Canal Place Preservation and Development Authority.

For more information, contact Canal Place at 301-724-3655 or visit www.canalplace.org