Frostburg's Palace Theatre will end its summer movie musical series with the screening of South Pacific on Monday, August 21. Directed by Joshua Logan and featuring the music of Rogers and Hammerstein, the film was released in 1958 and has a running time of 157 minutes. Often considered the greatest musical romance, the film is set on a South Pacific island during World War II where love blooms between a young nurse and a secretive Frenchman who's being courted for a dangerous military mission.

Doors open at 7:00 pm with showtime at 7:30 pm. The concession and bar begin serving at 7:00 pm. The Palace is located at 31 E. Main St. in downtown Frostburg. For additional information, call 301-689-5605 or refer to The Palace's website at frostburgpalace.org.