The Allegany Arts Council is pleased to announce two new art exhibitions on display through August. The Saville Gallery hosts a juried Hot Glass Exhibition and Competition. This show focuses on the medium of glass which manipulated by heat. The open call for entry brought responses from across the U.S. and several accepted artists hail from the tri-state area-- Elizabeth Braun, WV; John Fansmith PA; Nicolas Nies, Sherry Selevan, and Nikki Oâ€™Neill of MD. Others hail from Arizona to Rhode Island; Stephen Bruckner, NY; Karen Crosser Alge, Matthew Paskiet, Michael Scupholm, and Noel Welch, all from OH; David Graeve, TX; Jennifer Hecker, NY; Steven Ramsey, NE; Georgia Ryan, AZ; Nadine Saylor, IL; and Adam Waimon, RI. The juror for the exhibition is Nancy Weisser. An outstanding educator and entrepreneur as well as a distinguished artist, Nancy owns and operates the successful Weisser Glass Studio in Kensington, MD. Beautiful works of many different techniques including Flameworking, Fusing, Blown, Cast, Carved, and Enameled are featured. The Schwab Gallery showcases works of painter Neal Redmond of Hancock, MD. Former Revolutionary War re-enactor and period costume fabricator, Neal Redmond has reinvented himself after suffering two strokes. Going back to his training at the Maryland Institute College of Art in the 1970s and to his love of color, he works mainly with oil paints; creating landscapes, flowers and abstracts. The Reception for both of these exhibitions is on Saturday, August 19 , from 6:00 â€" 8:00 pm at 9 N. Centre St, downtown Cumberland, MD. The public is invited to attend. Photo: Golden Acorns, by Adam Waimon