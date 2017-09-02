Cumberland Theatre will present "Yankee Tavern" starring Matt Bannister, Courtney Feiman, Nick Fruit and James Wicker. Cumberland Theatre will present "Yankee Tavern" starring Matt Bannister, Courtney Feiman, Nick Fruit and James Wicker. The production runs from September 7-17 , with a start time of 8 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday . The Sunday matinees begin at 2 pm . There will be beer tastings at the Thursday shows. Furthermore, on the second Thursday of the run, September 14 , there will be no evening show. That day ONLY, "Yankee Tavern" will be at 10 am . Special group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Bannister is delighted to be returning to the Cumberland Theatre stage after making his debut as The Actor in last yearsâ€™ production of The Woman in Black. Originally from London, England, Matt moved to Maryland in 2009. Since his return to the stage in 2014, Matt has been acting, directing and producing theatre in and around Frederick, MD. Hailing from Frederick, MD, Feiman is thrilled to be making her Cumberland Theatre debut. Some of her regional credits include The Three Musketeers (Chesapeake Shakespeare Co.), As You Like It (Maryland Renaissance Festival),The Mousetrap (Florida Rep), One Slight Hitch (Florida Rep), Dividing the Estate (Florida Rep), Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Florida Rep). Fruit is eager to make his debut with Cumberland Theatre. Baltimore credits include The Wild Party (Iron Crow Theatre), Rocky Horror Picture Show (Iron Crow Theatre), Alice in Wonderland (The Collaborative Theatre) and Romeo and Juliet (Chesapeake Shakespeare Company). Wicker is also pleased to make his Cumberland Theatre debut. He has done most of his acting in Florida and New York, where his recent credits include Inherit the Wind, Superior Donuts, and To Kill a Mockingbird. Other recent favorites include roles in My Fair Lady, Hamlet, Imagining Madoff, Yellowman, Taking Sides, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. According to a representative of Cumberland Theatre, the synopsis of the play states that just when you thought you'd heard every 9/11 conspiracy theory a stranger walks into the Yankee Tavern. There inside the walls of this crumbling New York Tavern, a young couple finds themselves caught up in what might be the biggest conspiracy of them all. Steven Dietz's acclaimed and already widely produced dramatic thriller - a selection of the National New Play Network's Continued Life Project - is a fierce, funny and ultimately mind-bending work of theatrical power that grips you until the final word. What you don't know can hurt you. There will be a special Opening Night Gala on Friday, September 8th at a cost of $25 per person. This includes a post-show party with food and beverages. Ticket prices for the show, which is directed by Wendy Snow, are $18 adults for evening performances, $16 for adults for the matinees $12 for seniors and $10 for students. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Cumberland Theatre is located at 101 N Johnson Street, Cumberland, MD. Tickets are available by calling (301) 759-4990 , or by visiting www.cumberlandtheatre .com "Yankee Tavern" is supported in part by Allegany County, Maryland State Arts Council, The Allegany Arts Council, the City of Cumberland and generous patrons.