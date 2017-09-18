For its 2017-18 season, Frostburg State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance will once again present something for everyone in an exciting season of drama, comedy, music and dance featuring the exceptional performance skills of FSU’s students. The season kicks off Oct. 6 with a hilarious musical revue directed by Chris McCabe. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is a series of vignettes and songs portraying the awkwardness, complexity, truths and myths of modern love. From the quirky first date, to marriage, children and dating during the twilight years, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” zooms in on the deeply human need for romance and connection. Performances will take place in the F. Perry Smith Studio Theatre of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6 and 7, and Thursdaythrough Saturday, Oct. 12 to 14, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Oct. 7. The next fall performance, “Seussical Jr.” is a musical extravaganza featuring characters created by the celebrated Dr. Seuss – Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination. In this fun-for-the-family adventure directed by Mairzy Yost-Rushton, everyone’s favorite characters collide in a story about the power and magic of friendship and family. The performance will be on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. in the Pealer Center Drama Theatre. Next, celebrate the holiday season with “World War II Radio Christmas,” also directed by Yost-Rushton, a 1940’s live-radio broadcast where fun jingles, live sound effects and period songs fill the airwaves between moving stories of male and female soldiers and the families and communities affected by their absence. Produced in collaboration with FSU’s own public radio station, 91.9 WFWM, this heart-warming, family-friendly production stresses the importance of coming together for the holidays. Smith Studio Theatre performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2, and Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 7 to 9, with matinees on Sunday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. In February, come in from the cold and warm up with the FSU Dance Company, directed by Jamie McGreevy, who will share their disciplined technique as well as their spirit and dedication to artistic excellence and innovative dance. Performances will take place in the Drama Theatre on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 15 and 16, 2018, at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m. The next play of the season is “Harry & the Thief.” In this time-travel comedy, Jeremy, who has a doctorate in physics, blackmails and sends his cousin Mimi, a professional thief, back to 1863 in his newly constructed time machine. Her mission: to change the course of history by arming Harriet Tubman with a cache of modern-day guns. Described as an on-stage action movie meets travel comedy, “Harry & the Thief” takes an absurd look at the past while imagining a very different future. Performances take place in the Smith Studio Theatre on Thursday through Saturday, March 8 to 10, and Wednesday and Thursday, March 14 and 15, at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on March 10 at 2 p.m. The season wraps up with the bittersweet comedic drama “Bus Stop,” directed by William Clark. When a blizzard halts travel, strangers on a cross-country bus are forced to take refuge at a quaint Kansan roadside diner where the depths and many guises of romantic relationships quickly emerge. A worldly nightclub singer tries to escape the clumsy affections of an innocent and headstrong cowboy, a hard-drinking scholar faces his past, a naïve young server gets a first glimpse into the complexity of intimacy and the wise cafe owner and bus driver develop a secretive bond of their own. Infused with humanity and compassion, “Bus Stop” exposes the hopes, dreams and fears of love and longing. Performances will be in the Drama Theatre on Friday and Saturday, April 27 and 28, and Thursday through Saturday, May 3 to 5, at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on April 28 at 2 p.m. Individual ticket prices are $7 for students, $12 for senior citizens and FSU employees, and $15 for the general public. Credit and debit card purchases are accepted and can be made online at www.frostburg.edu/TheatreDance . Season tickets for the Main Stage Season are available until Saturday, Oct. 14, for $28 for students, $48 for senior citizens and FSU employees, and $60 for the general public. For season tickets, call the Department Box Office. For more information about the 2017-2018 season or to request a brochure, call the Theatre and Dance Box Office at 301-687-7462, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Also, like Theatre and Dance at FSU on Facebook. Situated in the mountains of Allegany County, Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland. FSU is a comprehensive, residential regional university and serves as an educational and cultural center for Western Maryland. FSU is committed to making all of its programs, services and activities accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations through the ADA Compliance Office, call 301-687-4102 or use a Voice Relay Operator at 1-800-735-2258.