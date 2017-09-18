The Frostburg State University Center for Literary Arts will host its eighth annual One-Act-Play Festival on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Palace Theater, 31 E. Main St. in Frostburg, featuring a full performance of the winning play and staged readings of the second- and third-place winners of the annual One-Act-Play competition. The international competition’s festival also features a talkback with writers, actors and directors and a reception to follow. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the performances will begin at 7 p.m. Andrea Fleck Clardy, of Jamaica Plain, Mass., is the competition’s first-place winner. Her play, “Small Talk,” is about two colleagues and their spouses who are spending an evening together, an evening filled with wine and discussion. The night takes an honest turn, and the conversation becomes more straightforward as time progresses. Jesse Nepivoda, of Salt Lake City, Utah, is the competition’s runner-up. He wrote “In the End There Was Snow,” which involves two men existing in a deficient ecosystem while anticipating the end. The play has similarities to Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot.” The third-place winner, Reuel Olin, of San Diego, Calif., wrote “The Gift,” about a man who has the chance to gain knowledge from his deceased partner’s student. One-Act Play Competition submissions are judged on multiple factors, including plot and character development. Tickets for the event cost $5 for FSU’s students and $10 for the general public, and can be purchased at the Center for Literary Arts, Main Street Books and the Allegany Arts Council. For more information, contact the Center for Literary Arts at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 301-687-4340, or visit the center’s website at www.frostburg.edu/cla. The event is sponsored by the Community Trust Foundation, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Allegany Arts Council and the city of Frostburg. Situated in the mountains of Allegany County, Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland. FSU is a comprehensive, residential regional university and serves as an educational and cultural center for Western Maryland. For more information, visit www.frostburg.edu or facebook.com/ frostburgstateuniversity. Follow FSU on Twitter @frostburgstate. FSU is committed to making all of its programs, services and activities accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations through the ADA Compliance Office, call 301-687-4102 or use a Voice Relay Operator at 1-800-735-2258.