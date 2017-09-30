Monday from 6-9pm (speaker at 7pm ) at Oscar's Restaurant, Allegany Allied Arts, Inc., is pleased to continue our collaboration between the Queen City Film Festival (QCFF) and The Movie Brewdio, "The Film Lab." "The Film Lab" is a monthly gathering bringing together film professionals, patrons, and fans. Each meeting features a guest speaker and may include a short screening block. Every firstfrom(speaker at) at Oscar's Restaurant, 1103 E Oldtown Rd, Cumberland, Maryland 21502 These are the dates for "The Film Lab" at Oscar's: Monday, October 2, 2017 Monday, November 6, 2017 ? Monday , Dececember 4, 2017 For our October 2 gathering, our guest will be Michael O. Snyder. Michael O. Snyder is a photographer, filmmaker and writer whose work focuses on the intersections of social justice and environmental sustainability. His work has been featured by National Geographic, The Guardian, Roads & Kingdoms, The Washington Post, The Wild Magazine, NPR, The Washingtonian, Political Science and Politics, and Beautiful Decay. As Founder of Interdependent Pictures he has directed documentary films in Uganda, Ecuador and India. His work has been named Official Selection in over 30 film festivals and he has won numerous awards including Winner, Best Environmental Film (Canada International Film Fest), Winner, Best Documentary Feature (Blackbird Film Fest), Winner, Sir Edmund Hillary Award (Mountain Film Fest). Our guest for our November 6 gathering will be Dr. Ron Israel. Ron Israel's career has ranged from his early days as "Dentist of the Stars" whose patients included Mink Stole and Edith Massey of John Waters fame, to teaching video editing and production at Coppin State College, to personal videographer for Robert Burck (aka "The Naked Cowboy"). Be prepared for a wide ranging discussion, drawing on Ron's extensive experience recording and producing theatre events, operas, dance concerts, and documentaries. Hear behind-the-scenes stories from his days producing film festivals, fashion shows, and cabaret theatre. Maybe even a few bits of gossip from his time as a public relations director who has worked with lots of national celebrities.