Downtown Cumberland will celebrate the season with a new event â€˜Fall for Downtownâ€™ on Saturday, October 14. Many of the downtown merchants will be offering sidewalk sales and special discounts throughout the day. Enjoy outdoor dining on a warm afternoon in downtown Cumberland. During â€˜Fall for Downtownâ€™ you will find diners seated at sidewalk tables and tucked into pocket parks enjoying our local cuisine.

If you like to dance, Flood City Brass, an 8-piece band based out of Johnstown, PA featuring a lead vocalist, guitar, bass, drums, and a 3-piece horn section, will take the First Peoples Federal Credit Union Historic City Center stage at 1:30 pm at the corner of Liberty & Baltimore Streets in downtown Cumberland.

Flood City Brass has become one of the region's most popular bands. In 2009, Flood City Brass won the award for â€˜Simply The Best Bandâ€™ in Johnstown, PA. They play a variety of songs from the 50's, 60's, 70's and 80's including Motown, soul, rock-n-roll, disco, ballads, and even an occasional swing or polka song.

Flood City Brass enjoys playing the music of Chicago, Blood Sweat and Tears, The Temptations, Van Morrison, James Brown, KC and the Sunshine Band, The Doobie Brothers, and many other favorites.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/ downtowncumberland or contact the Downtown Development Commission at 301-724-3655 ext. 103