Fall For Cumberland – Saturday, October 14, Downtown Cumberland. Celebrate the season by Falling for Downtown on Saturday October 14. Visit our shops, many with sidewalk sales and open houses and dine in our restaurants. Enjoy the sounds of Flood City Brass at 1:30 PM on the First Peoples FCU Historic City Center Stage. Flood City Brass is a 9 piece band from Johnstown PA, featuring male and female lead vocalists, keyboard, guitar, bass, drums, trumpet, sax, and trombone. They play Rock, Soul, Funk, Ballads, Pop, Rhythm and Blues, Party/Dance Favorites, and even an occasional swing or polka. Plus children’s crafts and display by the Allegany County Library System and a display from the Allegany/Garrett County Firemen’s Association.

The second annual Technology at the Gap conference will be held on Tuesday, October 24th at Rocky Gap Casino Resort. Registration and breakfast begins at 7:00 am and the first keynote speaker will begin at 8:45 am. Additionally, the night before, there will be a pre-conference networking session in the event space from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. All of the event sponsors, speakers, and attendees are invited to attend this casual event that will include hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, and acoustic music by Surrender Dorothy. There will be some really great tech giveaways both days as well. The deadline to take advantage of the early bird ticket price is September 24th. Go to techgap2017.com for more information and to register. Hope to see you there!

The Swanton Mennonite Fellowship will be hosting a street meeting in downtown Cumberland onWednesday, October 18 beginning at 4 pm at the Liberty Street stage. They will have youth singing and testimonials.

The 68th annual South Cumberland Business and Civic Association “Marsha L. Thomas Memorial” Halloween parade is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and follow the same route as in past years as it moves along East First Street to Virginia Avenue and disband on W. Industrial Boulevard between Kirk Auto Sales and West Third Street.

Children’s Trick-or-Treating will be held on Saturday, October 28 - Downtown from 11 am – 1 pmand Canal Place from 1 pm – 2 pm. Downtown Cumberland has great entertainment scheduled. A free Magic Show by Wolford Productions will take place at 11 am on the stage at Town Center and another at Noon. Children will be able to get creative with arts and crafts by the Cumberland Parks & Recreation Department.

Ghouley Pub Crawl – Saturday, October 28, 6 pm – 2 am.

Downtown Cumberland Farmer’s Market - 9:30 am – 1 pm. The Downtown Cumberland Farmer’s Market runs every Thursday from May – October.

Are you hosting a Halloween event or Haunted attraction? If so, please email your details to Allegany County Tourism as they prepare to promote October and Fall.

Looking for a great location for your next big event? Check out the Windsor Castle Events Centre (the former Cumberland Armory), 210 S. Centre Street. Windsor Castle is perfect for wedding receptions, dances, conferences, conventions, reunions and more! For more information, call 301-722-0005

RETAIL

Barkin’ Basement Thrift Shop – BOGO – Buy one item and get the 2nd items, of up to equal value, for half price. Come on in and get your fall on. We're open Thursday - Sunday in the heart of Downtown Cumberland - 45 Baltimore Street. www. barkinbasementthriftshop.com

Fort Cumberland Emporium – Saturday, October 14 – Fall for Cumberland Sidewalk and Indoor Sale – special discounts throughout the store. 55 Baltimore Street.

Western Maryland Music Center, 115 Baltimore Street - Step up your game! Are you in the market for a step up instrument for the new school year? We have the best prices on many great step up and pro horns at W MD Music! Authorized dealers for flute lines include Trevor James, Powell, Gemeinhardt, Selmer, Jupiter, Armstrong, and Galway. Clarinets include Buffet, Selmer, Jupiter, and LeBlanc. Saxes include Selmer, Jupiter, Gemeinhardt, Chatuea, L.A. Sax, and P. Mauriet. Brass includes Bach, Conn, Selmer, Blessing, J and S, XO, and Jupiter. We will beat any online price. 301-724-1234

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of Western Maryland is fast approaching, and The PharmaCare Striders have put together another fantastic raffle! Stop by our PharmaCare West location at 64 Greene Street today to get your tickets for our Multi-Prize Raffle. You could win the Grand Prize (Limited Edition Yeti Roadie 20 Breast Cancer Awareness Cooler, Yeti Rambler 20 oz. Tumbler and Yeti Hat) valued at $250 or one of the other three prizes (1st Prize – 2 Tickets to New York City on a Bollman Charter, 2nd Prize – Overnight Stay at The Historic Stone House Restaurant & Country Inn, and 3rd Prize – Breast Cancer bag, scarf and gloves). Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20 and the drawing will be November 1st. The store and our drive-thru are openMonday-Friday 9 am to 6 pm & Saturday 9 am to 1 pm. Phone 301.724.1183 and connect with us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ thepharmacarenetwork.

Getting your flu shot this month will do more than just protect you and your family’s health. When you walk into our PharmaCare West location at 64 Greene Street and get your flu shot, The PharmaCare Network will donate $2 to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of Western Maryland. So, just walk right in to get your no-cost* flu shot (*no out-of-pocket expense with most third party insurances) and help make a donation to this worthwhile cause.

Maddcatt Vapors, serving the Cumberland and Hagerstown areas! Your locally owned and operated full-service electronic cigarette company. With our award winning flavors and up-to-date products, our selection is second to none! Our knowledgeable and friendly staff looks forward to helping you start or continue your vaping journey!

Love to go antiquing and thrifting? Want to discover a handmade treasure? Downtown Cumberland has some great shops including MountainShine Creative, Fort Cumberland Emporium, Baltimore Street Collectibles, Barkin’ Basement Thrift Shop (Thursday – Sunday), Queen City Flea Market (Friday – Sunday), Windsor Castle Antiques & Flea Market (Sundays only), Country Accents on Greene, GiGi’s Attic – all filled with antiques, collectibles, handmade items. Stop in and discover it for yourself.

The Vapor Room, Cumberland's Award-winning electronic cigarette shop is conveniently located on the downtown mall. Come visit our location at 57 N Centre Street.

GREAT GIFT IDEA! DCBA (Downtown Cumberland Gift Certificates) are available at The Book Center and may be used at any DCBA member’s business. You may find out who is a DCBA member online at www.visitcumberland.org

WINING & DINING & HOSPITALITY

Dinner at The Baltimore Street Grill with Eddie Deezen and Carrie Wolford...host and co-host of Embassy Theatre's upcoming Friday the 13th Talent Show this month. The talent showcase will be phenomenal! Seating is limited, and tickets are half gone, so if you plan to go, please call (240) 362-7183 to make reservations, or order your tickets through Eventbrite by clicking on this link. Tickets are available in both the orchestra area ($15) and on the balcony ($12):https://www.facebook. com/events/1843306402352686/? ti=cl

Dog Fish Tap Takeover at Mezzos on October 19.

Queen City Creamery - Do you want a burger with that shake? Now offering weekly burger specials!!!

Every Wednesday night starting at 9 pm, it’s Open Mic and Jam Night at Uncle Jack’s Pub and Pizzeria, 20 S. Mechanic Street.

Ristorante Ottaviani - Every Friday night beginning at 8 pm, it’s Friday Happy Hour Wine Tasting with half-price bottles of wine. Stop in and sample a new wine or enjoy your favorite.

Saturday mornings, it’s Bloody Mary Brunch at City Lights! Every Saturday from 11 am – 2 pm, enjoy Cumberland’s original make-your-own Bloody Mary bar and City Light’s Saturday brunch featuring 5 – 6 seasonal specials that change weekly. City Lights American Grill & Bar is located at 59 Baltimore Street, 301-722-9800.

Mezzos Daily Specials





Trivia Night with Randy Means! Prizes and Giveaways! Starting at 7:30 pm





College Football Saturday

Sunday

City Lights Beer & Burger Thursdays – Every Thursday from 5:00 to close we will be offering a Gourmet Burger with Fries and a Pint of Beer for $10.95.

City Lights Wine & Cheese Wednesdays – Enjoy Three Cheese Board and 2 glasses of house wine for $15 or order any one of their Cheese Boards and get 25% off any bottle of wine. To see City Lights full menu, visit www. citylightsamericangrill.com.

LIVING, BUSINESS, FINANCIAL OPPORTUNITIES

Short Term Stay? Rehabilitation? Respite Care? Are you looking for an affordable, secure, friendly place to stay short term or recuperate from a recent surgery or another event? The Kensington Assisted Living Community is located in the heart of Cumberland. We offer all the following and more for your comfort and convenience – furnished suites – private baths – no long-term commitment – medication management – three home-cooked meals daily – housekeeping services – laundry services – activity program – 24-hour staffing with personal care services tailored to individual needs – in-house rehab offering PT & OT services – free transportation for medical, social, events, clubs, churches, personal errands and shopping – all in a homelike atmosphere. Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Cumberland. Call or drop by for a tour. 1 Baltimore Street, 301-777-8800

LITERARY/LIBRARY/FOR KIDS

Four-Legged Friends Food for Fines Day at Allegany County Library System - Help the Allegany County Animal Shelter AND have fines waived from your library account! On Thursday, October 19th, all branches of the Allegany County Library System will accept donations of dog or cat food in exchange for library fines. Here’s how it works:

For more information, Jennifer Spriggs, Programming Director, jspriggs@ alleganycountylibrary.info.

Registrations are now being accepted for the 2017 “Symphony Saturdays”, a cooperative program of the Maryland Symphony Orchestra and the Allegany Arts Council, and made possible by a grant from the Community Trust Foundation. It’s a wonderful hands-on opportunity for elementary school-aged children (grades 1-5) to work with professional musicians from the Maryland Symphony Orchestra and learn more about the four families of symphonic instruments. No previous experience is required and instruments will be available for all children to use during the workshop sessions. The sessions take place at the Allegany Arts Council galleries located at 9 N. Centre St, Cumberland, MD for four consecutive Saturdays beginning on September 30 and ending on October 21. Each of the four instrument families (Woodwinds, Brass, Percussion, and Strings) will have two session options: Session "A" from 12:30 to 1:30 pm, and Session "B" from2:00 pm to 3:00. On a first-come, first-served basis, children may be pre-registered for as few as one session or as many as four (one session with each of the instrument families). Contact the Allegany Arts Council for more information or to register a child. 301.777.2787 Parents may also register a child online at www.alleganyartscouncil.org

At The Book Center - Join us for STORY TIME, the 3rd Saturday of every month at 1:00 pm! We will have fun story readings along with interactive crafts for your child. We recommend ages 2-6, but all ages are welcome. A parent or guardian must attend with the child.

At the Book Center - Join us for ADULT BOOK CLUB, the 2nd Wednesday of every month at 6:00 pm! If you like food, wine, and great books, then this is the place for you! Call us to reserve a copy of our monthly selection and receive a members’ only discount.

Allegany County One Card - Your Allegany County Library card, FSU student ID card, or Allegany College of Maryland Library Card can now be used to borrow materials from any of the Allegany County libraries, FSU library or AMC library. More information about using your library card at any library across the county can be found by visiting or contacting any of the libraries or email alleganycountylibrary@ alleganycountylibrary.info.

The Allegany County Library System is pleased to announce the creation of the new STAR Card, or virtual library card, for all Allegany County K-12 students. Allegany County students can simply come into any county library and check-out materials with their STAR Card; there’s no need to sign-up since the card is already there for them to use. The STAR card is the result of a partnership between the Library System, the Allegany County Board of Education, Bishop Walsh School, and Calvary Christian Academy. The Library worked with staff at each educational institution to build a database of active students and created a STAR card number for each student. “We wanted to remove any potential barrier for students to take advantage of the vast array of resources our Library System has to offer,” explained Library Executive Director, John Taube, when describing the impetus of the project. “Our goal was to increase access to the thousands of books, audiobooks, Ebooks, research databases, and Homework Help that students can access with a library card,” said Taube. As an added incentive, no overdue fines will be charged for materials checked-out with a STAR Card.

All children from birth to their 5th birthday are eligible for the Imagination Library of Allegany County! The only requirement – the child must live in Allegany County! This program mails one age-appropriate book each month to children at no cost to the family! For more information and/or a registration form or information about sponsoring a child, please call the United Way office –301-722-2700!

MUSEUMS/WMSR

Maryland Emancipation Day with "Samuel Denson's Last Run" – November 4. This FREE event celebrates Allegany County's African American Heritage with an interactive dramatization of a trip through Emmanuel Episcopal's Underground Railroad tunnels and a celebration of those African American families who were here after the Civil War and are still here today. The dramatization features actors from the Frostburg State University Department of Theatre and Dance and the United Voice Under God's Dominion acapella group. The runaways start up the Emmanuel hill at 7:00. We hope you can join them!

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 172 Museum is open to the public every Friday from noon – 6 pm. On display are actual weapons and replica weapons, photographs, equipment, souvenirs, rations, uniforms and other memorabilia provided by Vietnam veterans or their families or friends. A video is available for the public to watch. The museum is open each Friday, there is no admission fee and groups may tour the museum at other times by appointment by calling 301-777-7001.

ENTERTAINMENT – MUSIC, THEATRE, ETC.

Embassy Theatre

Saturday, October 21, 7:30 pm - You asked ... they're back! Hollywood Nights is the ultimate Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band "Experience!" This NJ based powerhouse has set out to re-create everything about Bob and his music right down to the smallest detail. The band, and all of the members in it prides itself on continuing the amazing groundwork laid down by Bob over the past 30 years! Tickets are $31 and $27 All seats reserved! 301-759-0580 - online @ www.tri-stateconcerts.com or visit TWR 549 N Centre St. Cumberland www. hollywoodnightsband.com

Hocus Pocus - October 21 at Cumberland Theatre & Creative Arts Center. Join us for this Halloween classic! We'll be screening Disney's Hocus Pocus on October 21st at 1 pm, 4 pm, and 11 pm. Tickets will soon be available for purchase. Bring the family and dress in your favorite costumes for our 1 pm and 4 pm screenings & grab a treat bag. Then join us for spooky cocktails and a costume contest after our 11 pm screening, which begins immediately after the 8 pm showing of Carrie The Musical!

Allegany Allied Arts is pleased to present the cult favorite "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (1975) with full audience participation encouraged - Saturday, October 28, 2017, Windsor Castle Events Centre, 210 S Centre St. Hosted by our own Iva Phetish. Doors open 7:30 pm, "Virgin Games" pre-show and costume contest at 9:30 pm. Feature presentation begins at 10 pm. A limited number of "Survival Kit" grab bags will be available for $5 each. Arrive early and don't miss out. 100 minutes. Rated R. Under 17 not admitted without parent or guardian. 21+ for alcohol. $8 General Admission. $150 Premium Table (for 6) includes six admission tickets, six grab bags, and six t-shirts. Premium Tables will be discounted to $120 through 9/30. Please contact us for sponsorship and fundraising opportunities. Bulk ticket sales available, please inquire by email for 20+.

Sunday, November 5 - Allegany Allied Arts is pleased to welcome The Naked Cowboy to Cumberland for a two-day visit. More details and related appearances will be announced soon. Born Robert John Burck in Cincinnati, OH, The Naked Cowboy is an American Busker who has claimed worldwide fame in association with New York City's Times Square. He wears only cowboy boots, a hat, and briefs with his registered Trademark "Naked Cowboy" hand painted on his butt in red and blue. The Naked Cowboy is accompanied by his personal Videographer, Ron Israel. Ron and Naked Cowboy will also be appearing Monday, November 6 at Oscar's for "The Film Lab" with an emphasis on videography and production, in addition to other topics. More info about The Film Lab can be found here: https://www.facebook. com/events/109199176457334/

The Allegany Arts Council hosts a group dance lesson and social dance for all ages. In cooperation with Patricia Golden, owner of Industrial Ballroom, the "Third Friday" dance sessions offer the opportunity to learn a new dance step and then practice it with others in the lovely wooden-floored spaces of the Saville and Schwab Galleries. There is an optional potluck bring a dish to share if you're up to it. Bring your own beverage of choice. Water is provided. The Lesson will rotate through swing, salsa, rumba, chacha, Waltz, foxtrot, and tango. Each session costs $10 for an individual or $18 for a couple. The lesson begins at 7:15 pm and the Dance starts at 8:00 pm. The Saville Gallery is located at 9 N. Centre Street in Cumberland, MD. All are welcome.

ART

Susan Sykes & Josh Brown Exhibit – C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts – thru October 29. The Gilchrist is located at 104 Washington Street.

Mountain Maryland Studio Tour, October 21, 22, 28 and 29 – 29, 11:00AM - 5:00PM. Each year, painters, sculptors, photographers, potters, jewelers, woodworkers, furniture makers, and many more artists of various capacities, open their doors to the public for our region's premier studio tour. Art lovers will enjoy traveling through the beautiful countryside of Mountain Maryland during prime fall foliage. Explore our charming towns while visiting the studios of talented artists in Allegany and Garrett Counties. Visit with artists where they live and work, learn about their techniques and, of course, art will be available for purchase. Our popular guidebook, complete with easy to follow maps and descriptions of each Studio Tour Artist, is available at multiple locations including The Saville Gallery, located at 9 N. Centre Street in Cumberland. Featured artists for 2017 include: Alan Arnson, Sue Arnson, Mary Bode Byrd, Steve Sullivan, Josh Brown, Lois McManus, George R. Lanigan, Elizabeth Levine Braun, Arnold D'Epagnier, Angela Hedderick, Tony Cornwell, Greg Malloy, Meg Romero, Frank Fotia, Darrin Isom, Dave Romero, Michael Hunter Thompson, Stacie Hettel, Reeta Khindri, Hilmar Gottesthal, and Penny Nobel-Besa, For more information, please contact The Allegany Arts Council at (301) 777-2787.

Arts Council

Event Date - 06 Oct 2017 - 29 Oct 2017

Event Time - 11:00AM - 5:00PM

Event Description - 'The Allegany Arts Council is pleased to welcome Alexis Lavine, a professional watercolor artist and art instructor. Through her work, she captures realistic scenes in rich, luminous color. Beginning as freehand drawings, each piece is designed around abstract shapes, values, colors, movement, as well as positive and negative spaces. These elements create a contemporary feel and reflect her personal reactions to the subjects of her paintings. Her work can be found in galleries in the mid-Atlantic and Southern states, as well as the Virgin Islands. To learn more about Alexis, please visit her website: http://www. alexislavineartist.com/index. html'

Event Date - 14 Oct 2017

Event Time - 10:30am - 12:00pm

Event Description - This Arts Saturdays program will focus on abstract painting. Students will use various shapes to learn the fundamentals of design with the instructor, Neco Love. All Arts Saturdays programs are held 10:30am-12pm. Ages 7-12. The fee is $5 for Arts Council members and $10 for non-members. Please RSVP as space is limited. Call the Allegany Arts Council at (301) 777-2787 to register.

Event Date - 28 Oct 2017

Event Time - 10:30AM - 12:00PM

Event Description - 'Students will join instructor, Donna Miller, to create their own Halloween decor from recycled toilet and paper towel tubes, a few pipe cleaners, wiggle eyes, and colored paper. Everyone will create fun garlands and decorations for Halloween fun! All Arts Saturdays programs are held 10:30am-12pm. Ages 7-12. The fee is $5 for Arts Council members and $10 for non-members. Please RSVP as space is limited. Call the Allegany Arts Council at (301) 777-2787 to register'

Event Date - 22 Aug 2017 - 30 Nov -0001

Event Description - Art instruction for ages 10 and older is available at Cafe Mark's, Baltimore Street, Cumberland, MD every Tuesday with Donna Housel. Instruction in colored pencil and drawing, $12 per session, usually lasting 1 hr, by appointment only, one on one. Some supplies available. Donna is an art instructor at Allegany College of MD Continuing Education, a member of the Pittsburgh Society of Illustrators, and the Allegany Art Council. Email for more information.

Event Date - 21 Aug 2017 - 30 Nov -0001

Event Time - 6:45pm - 7:30pm

Event Description - Be a part of the Lindy Hop Swing Troop! All ages and levels welcome. Learn the art of Lindy Hop Swing Dance. Fun, energetic, and social. Performing/demo opportunities available to those so inclined. Classes are held weekly on Mondays, 6:45-7:30. Industrial Ballroom is located at 506 W Industrial Blvd. For more information call 301-349-6996.

Event Time - 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Event Description - Artists are invited to a weekly, portrait painting group, Mondays, 5 pm to 8 pm. Sessions typically feature live models. Located at 124 Bedford Street, downtown Cumberland. For more information contact Al Carnahan, 301-876-1947.

JOB/CHARITABLE/VOLUNTEER /OPPORTUNITIES

Love dogs and cats? The Allegany County Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers to help at the shelter. Applications and information are available at www.alleganyanimalshelter. com. ACAS is the only municipal no-kill shelter in the state of Maryland.

Not a member of the Downtown Cumberland Business Association (DCBA)? Even if you don’t have a business in Downtown Cumberland, you can join as a Friend of DCBA. Membership forms are available at www.visitcumberland.org. Join in and support the efforts of Downtown Cumberland businesses in keeping our Downtown alive and vibrant.

